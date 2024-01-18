Kenny Chesney Unveils Details Surrounding New Album ‘BORN’

While many artists focus on perfecting their voice, that is only a small part of what it means to be a singer. To be truly great, it also takes showmanship. And speaking of showmanship, few compare to country singer Kenny Chesney. Besides his years in country music and numerous No. 1 hits, the star also holds eight Entertainer of the Year awards. Releasing 19 studio albums throughout his career, the singer recently revealed when his newest album will hit shelves.

Videos by American Songwriter

Titled BORN, the latest album from Chesney releases on March 29. Celebrating the announcement, the singer shared the cover of the album on Instagram. Showing Chesney standing in front on the beach, the star discussed his decision behind the simple design, saying, “I’d already decided on the cover because it was something clean and simple and true. It’s the kind of picture that says everything, but leaves plenty of room for everything else. My friend Allister shot it, and it’s just me looking straight into No Shoes Nation. When I saw it, it was really the only choice for this record.”

[Watch Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band In Concert – Tickets Selling FAST]

Although Chesney graces the cover, he reassured fans it wasn’t all about him. “You never want to think it’s all about you, or that in this crazy world, it’s all about your music. I’m just trying to find songs that continue the story of who we are…how we live, breathe, work, rock, kick back, and sometimes get tangled up in feelings that are anything but simple.”

Kenny Chesney Admitted “When You Hear One, You Grab It”

Knowing four years passed since his last album Here and Now, Chesney decided to share more than just cover art. Other than being titled BORN, “BORN” is also the title track according to the singer. He said, “We’re still not quite done deciding what’s going on here, but one thing’s for sure: BORN is absolutely the title track. It’s got a lot of heart, a lot of soul – and it speaks the truth about living, life and what we’re all doing here.”

[RELATED: Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets]

Keeping the surprise coming, the singer even shared that his recent single “Take Her Home” will be featured on BORN. It was also written by HARDY, Hunter Phelps, and Zach Abend.

Proud of what they accomplished together, Chesney insisted, “Every now and then, you find a song that just feels right.” He continued, “When you hear one, you grab it – and that’s a lot of how this song happened. We were trying to decide what to lead with, and someone sent me this demo… and I knew. No more discussion. We had the song…”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)