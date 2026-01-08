Niall Horan Hints at His Next Career Move—and It’s Not a Return to ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan won’t be back on The Voice for season 29. Speaking to People, the singer revealed what he’ll be up to in lieu of serving as a coach on the next season of the show.

“It ought to be music for sure, there’s no doubt,” Horan told the outlet. “I’m so excited about it. I’ve had a really fun year in the studio.”

Horan, who’s last LP, The Show, came out in 2023, said that his recent time in the studio was “different” than his previous experiences.

“I did it in little incremental bits, like a week in the studio, I wrote as many as we could, took a little break and came back with fresh ideas,” he explained. “I think it made the songs better.”

Now, “everything has been recorded,” which means a new album may be closer than fans think.

“It feels like the album of a 32 year old, which I haven’t felt like I’ve done before,” Horan teased of his forthcoming LP. “… It’s got that kind of maturity to it that I don’t think I’ve had before.”

What to Expect from Season 29 of The Voice

While Horan’s new music is certainly something for fans to get excited about, he’ll be missed on season 29 of The Voice.

With Horan, a three-time champion, out for the season, the show is set to return with three past coaches for what it’s dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will serve as the season 29 coaches, and they’re all coming in with wins under their belt (four for Clarkson, one for Legend, and three for Levine).

Having only three coaches instead of four isn’t the only change for season 29. Other updates include a Triple Turn Competition during the Blind Auditions, an “In-Season All-Star Competition” amid the Knockout Round, and a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists for the live finale.

Season 29 of The Voice will premiere Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Two more episodes will follow that week—at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 25 and Thursday, Feb. 26. The show’s normal schedule will begin the following week, with episodes airing ever Monday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images