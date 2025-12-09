‘The Voice’: Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg Choose Their Season 28 Finalist After Incredible Performances

Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg faced their toughest decisions yet on the Dec. 8 episode of The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last week, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire were forced to narrow their teams down to one finalist—Jazz McKenzie for the former and Aubrey Nicole for the latter—and on Monday night the other two coaches were tasked with the same thing.

Entering the night, each coach had four members on their team. However, after the contestants’ Playoff performances, coaches could only select one singer to move forward to the Lives.

The contestants not chosen by their coach still had one hope—America. Viewers across the country can vote now through 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 9 to send one of the six remaining singers on Teams Niall and Snoop through to the finale.

Next week, during the live, two-night finale America will find out which two contestants across all four teams made it to the final stage of the competition.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the night’s performances, and to see which singers have already nabbed a spot in the Lives.

Team Niall

Kirbi—Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises”

Aiden Ross—Damien Rice’s “The Blower’s Daughter”

Ava Nat—Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings”

DEK of Hearts—Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping”

Team Snoop

Yoshihanaa—Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”

Mindy Miller—The Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice”

Toni Lorene—Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows”

Ralph Edwards—Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You”

The Results

Snoop was up first, but before he announced his tough decision, he told his team, “The moments that you made, you made the most of them. I’m honored to have you in my life. This is merely the beginning. Thank y’all for allowing me to be you guys’ coach.”

Ultimately, Snoop said he based his decision on “perseverance, showmanship, and just the spirit of music.” Those factors led him to select Ralph Edwards as his finalist.

“Ralph’s got an incredible voice and I feel like he’s strong enough to deal with anybody on the other teams,” Snoop said.

Horan was the last coach to pick his finalist, a decision that was made even harder because of the talent on his team.

“Since I’ve been on this show this is the best team across the board I’ve had without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “I’ve loved working with all of you.”

Horan told his team members that he made his choice after considering “a catalogue of performances and what I know is coming down the road.” With that in mind, Horan selected Aiden Ross as his finalist.

“I think Aiden is the perfect person to represent Team Niall in the finale,” he said. “He’s comfortable in his own voice. To think this guy is 20 years old and has that talent is frightening.”

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC