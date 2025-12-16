Why Niall Horan Won’t Be Performing on the Season 28 Finale of ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan won’t get to perform on the season 28 finale of The Voice. The two-night live episodes of the competition series kicked off on Dec. 15 with performances from the final six artists.

After DEK of Hearts took the stage on Monday night, host Carson Daly dropped a bombshell—Horan is sick. The former One Direction member has been under the weather for weeks, so much so that his attendance at the finale episodes was in question.

While Horan pushed through his illness to show up to the Lives, he won’t be taking the stage with his finale artists, as doctors have put him on vocal rest. Instead, fellow coach Reba McEntire will step in to do the the job.

That means that, instead of performing with Horan, DEK of Hearts and Aiden Ross will each take the stage with McEntire. The country legend will be busy Tuesday night, as she’s also slated to perform alongside the finale artist from her own team, Aubrey Nicole.

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, will perform with his two finale representatives—Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie. Snoop Dogg will also take the stage to perform with Ralph Edwards.

The coach-contestant duets aren’t the only performances of the night. Season 26 champion Sofronio Vasquez, XG, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, and Neal Schon are all set to perform during the show too.

What to Know About the Season 28 Finale of The Voice

As for the big winner announcement, each coach has a special reason for wanting to count the victory as their own.

Bublé will be vying for a three-peat win. After the proud coach got his first win with Vasquez, he went on to win season 27 with Adam David, setting the stage for a potential three-peat with either Chambers or McKenzie.

As for Horan, he’s won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s served as a coach. Unlike Bublé, though, should Horan come out victorious on Tuesday, his three wins would not be consecutive.

Meanwhile, McEntire is looking for her second win as a coach. As for Snoop, he’s on the hunt for his first-ever win on the show.

Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron will host a pre-show for The Voice‘s Live Finale results episode, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The live show itself will follow, airing from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC