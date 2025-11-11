‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Hits the Mic Drop Button After Show Stopping Lady A Cover

DEK of Hearts just had a mic drop moment on The Voice. On the NBC series’ Nov. 10 episode, Team Niall Horan’s country trio delivered a performance so good that their coach hit the Mic Drop Button.

Videos by American Songwriter

For the Knockout Round, Horan paired DEK of Hearts up against country powerhouse Kayleigh Clark. While Clark impressed with her yodel-filled cover of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue,” it was DEK of Hearts take on Lady A’s track, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

The song, the first that the trio ever sang together, was perfectly designed to show off their strengths. Both Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg praised the trio for their harmonies, with the former superstar even revealing that she’d pick them as the winner.

When it was time for Horan to weigh in, he noted that the all-around excellent Knockout was a result of two four-chair turns going head-to-head. While he said picking the winner was his “toughest decision” yet, he eventually named DEK of Hearts the victor, sending Clark home.

“I just have a feeling about DEK,” Horan told the cameras. “They bring something to the show and to music that makes me excited. When they sing together it’s special.”

With that, Horan hit the Mic Drop Button, further proving his faith in the group. In doing so, Horan nominated the trio for the chance to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

“Every time that DEK steps on the stage they’re just so solid, so consistent, and they always challenge themselves,” Horan said. “I think they deserve the chance for America to hear more of them.”

Afterwards, Horan made his way backstage to tell the group, “There’s levels to this, and you just went to a different one.”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Mic Drop Button

DEK of Hearts joins Max Chambers, Michael Bublé’s 14-year-old superstar, as the recipients of the Mic Drop Button thus far.

Each coach gets the chance to press the button once in the Knockout Round. McEntire and Snoop have yet to hit the button so far, so the opportunity is still up for grabs for members of those teams.

Once the Mic Drop Button is hit four times, America will make the final choice. Viewers at home will be tasked with voting between the four coach-selected contestants. The person who receives the most votes will get the chance to perform at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC