No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From 1979 Will Never Be Forgotten

1979, the year classic rock ‘n’ roll was still present, but fading to the new guard, the new sound, and the new decade—the 1980s. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: there is arguably no starker of transition between the 1970s and 1980s. The world went from the Eagles and Led Zeppelin to The Police and The Cure. Even if you aren’t a fan of this transition or the music of 1979, no matter how many years pass, these three songs from the year will never be forgotten.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dance The Night Away” by Van Halen

Van Halen’s mainstream commercial entry into the music industry transpired in 1978 with their debut album. They followed up that album with Van Halen II, which featured classic tracks such as “You’re No Good”, “Women In Love”, “Bottoms Up!”, and one of their biggest hits, “Dance The Night Away”.

Released in 1979, this single became a smash hit, as it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. To us, it was one of the many rock songs that ushered the masses into the 1980s, given that it introduced them to a harder, harsher, and more ornate sound. For that reason, and many others, this song will seemingly stand the test of time.

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson

Following the beginning and ending of The Beatles, Michael Jackson was the biggest thing to happen in music. Now, you can refute that claim, but Michael Jackson was named the “King of Pop” for a reason, and his sweeping popularity seemingly outperformed every act of the early, mid, and late 1970s. Nevertheless, Michael Jackson’s second No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 was “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

If you don’t know this song by name, which you surely do, then you know its melody. For that reason, and for the reason that this is a Michael Jackson song, the masses will continue to remember this song for years to come. Even if you aren’t a fan of Jackson, you can’t forget a legend.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC

Every time these three words are spoken, the opening guitar riff plays through the heads of everyone who hears them. This might be a hot take, but this hard rock song is the catchiest of all time. Do with that what you wish, but you cannot deny that AC/DC’s single “Highway To Hell” isn’t a timeless classic.

Released in 1979, this single peaked at No. 47 on the Hot 100. However, since then, it has become a cultural staple. This might be an overstatement, but there is seemingly not a person who doesn’t know at least one part of this song. Again, do with that what you wish, but this song has gone the distance and will continue to do so.

Photo by Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock