Move Over, Taylor Swift: Spotify Crowns a New Streaming Champion

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here. Not only can listeners count the exact number of times they cried to Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies,” but artists can see how they stacked up against their peers this year. Taylor Swift entered the ring as two-time defending champion, topping Spotify’s list of most-streamed artists in 2023 and 2024. Releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October, many believed Swift was destined for a three-peat. But alas, the champion has fallen as Super Bowl LX headliner Bad Bunny claims 2025’s top spot.

Bad Bunny Is Back on Top at Spotify

The 2020s have seen Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift wrestling for Spotify’s most-streamed global artist each year, with the “King of Latin Trap” topping the list in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The “Anti-Hero” singer, 35, snatched the title in 2023 and 2024. This year, however, Bad Bunny is back at No. 1 with more than 19.8 billion streams.

Every year this decade, Taylor Swift or Bad Bunny have been the #1 most streamed artists on Spotify. This year they were both in the top 2. pic.twitter.com/fvFsO0zFKa — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) December 3, 2025

Swift followed at No. 2, with the Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish rounding out the top 5.

The three-time Grammy winner (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) also reigned supreme over the global album streaming charts, with his sixth solo project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, coming in at No. 1 ahead of the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

Bad Bunny Gears Up For Historic Super Bowl Performance

Spotify’s Top 2 global juggernauts were also part of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show conversation this year. Many believed Taylor Swift would take the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poured gasoline on that fire, confirming during a September 2025 appearance on Today that the 14-time Grammy winner “would be welcome at any time.”

Weeks later, the NFL announced Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny as this year’s headliner. Swift later explained why she declined the offer: “I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field,” she told Jimmy Fallon, referring to fiancé Travis Kelce.

While the NFL’s pick drew criticism from certain corners of the internet, the league has staunchly defended their decision.

“He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny.

