3 Incredible Songs That Made Me Finally Understand Rock Music

I’ve long been a rock fan, but I needed certain songs to pull me in that direction. As a pop-focused listener, the three rock songs below helped me see the light. These songs instantly pulled me over into a new genre, forever ruining me for one listening habit. These tracks are so incredible that they could turn any listener into a lifelong rock fan.

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[RELATED: I’ve Spent Years Listening to Paul McCartney—These Songs From Other Artists Come Shockingly Close To Being as Good]

“Let Me Roll It” — Paul McCartney and Wings

I’ve never been a huge fan of the old school blues technique of a repeating rhythm, but Paul McCartney changed my mind with “Let Me Roll It.” This track does call to mind songs from rock’s earliest days, but with an innovative twist. The production places it in the 70s alt-rock category, melding different rock tones for a stellar big picture.

McCartney puts his weirdest foot forward on this Wings cut, mixing his influences with his personal musicality. This song opened my mind to bluesy rock riffs, all thanks to McCartney’s unique approach. It’s not surprising, really, given that McCartney and his Beatles bandmates have long been an entryway to rock for many.

“Wasted Time” — The Eagles

The Eagles are about as universally beloved as a rock band can get. Most of their music is so digestible (in the most complimentary sense possible) that you’d find it hard to come up with reasons to dislike them. Early on in my Eagles fandom, I found “Wasted Time.” Since then, I’ve been a soft rock junkie—all thanks to this Eagles cut.

“Wasted Time” is arguably The Eagles’ best ballad, complete with stunning vocals from Don Henley. This is a song I, and many other Eagles fans, will never skip.

“Little Wing” — Stevie Ray Vaughan

Prior to hearing Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Little Wing,” I saw guitars as a means to an end. They were simply methods of melody-making for a singer to layer on top of. After hearing this stunning rendition of a Jimi Hendrix classic, I was transformed into a guitar lover—moreover, someone who could sit and listen to straight guitar riffs for hours on end.

Vaughan’s playing is legendary, and that clicks instantly the first time you hear this song. You don’t have to be a guitar master to understand the power of what he played on this instrumental classic.

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