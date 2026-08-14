4 Country Songs From 1997 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

The 1990s will always be considered one of the best decades in country music. Included in the list of incredible country songs that came out in that era are these four tunes. All released in 1997, they are so good that it’s likely every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride

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Martina McBride released plenty of great songs throughout her lengthy career. But few have the emotional punch like “A Broken Wing”. Written by James House, Sam Hogin, and Phil Barnhart, “A Broken Wing” is on McBride’s Evolution record.

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Although McBride didn’t write “A Broken Wing”, she loved the message the first time she heard the song. A song about a dysfunctional relationship, the chorus says, “And with a broken wing / She still sings / She keeps an eye on the sky / With a broken wing / She carries her dreams / Man you ought to see her fly.”

“This song just felt really special the first time I heard it. I felt like it would empower someone who needed to hear it,” she says.

“Longneck Bottle” by Garth Brooks

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Garth Brooks was in the middle of releasing a long list of hits when “Longneck Bottle” came out. On his Sevens album, “Longneck Bottle” was written by Steve Wariner and Rick Carnes.

The party anthem says, “Longneck bottle / Let go of my hand / Hey jukebox don’t start playin’ that song again / ‘Cause there’s a girl at home who loves me / You know she won’t understand / Longneck bottle / Let go of my hand.”

“Rumor Has It” by Clay Walker

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Clay Walker wrote “Rumor Has It” with M. Jason Greene. The song, a No. 1 single, is the title track of Walker’s fourth studio album.

The sweet love song says, “It must have been the roses and the wine / Or maybe this unexplainable smile / They say where there’s smoke there’s fire / Well, I hope it’s true / ‘Cause rumor has it, you love me too.”

Although Walker had plenty of other successful singles, “Rumor Has It” is his final one to reach the top of the charts.

“One Night At A Time”

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Count “One Night At A Time” as one of George Strait’s 60 No. 1 singles. The uptempo song was written by Roger Cook, Eddie Kilgallon, and Earl Bud Lee.

On Strait’s Carrying Your Love With Me album, the sexy song says, “All night, love all night / Practice makes perfect, gonna get it right / Gonna get it right, one night at a time.”

Strait had two more No. 1 singles from Carrying Your Love With Me. Both the title track and “Round About Way” also landed at the top of the charts.

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