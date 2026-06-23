Noel Gallagher Reacts as England Adopts “Wonderwall” as Its World Cup Anthem

Noel Gallagher is all for sharing “Wonderwall.” After England triumphed over Croatia in a Dallas World Cup match, the crowd broke out in a singalong of Oasis’ 1995 hit.

“‘Wonderwall’ belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players,” Gallagher told The Sun after the special moment. “Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

Videos by American Songwriter

It wasn’t just the crowd that got in on the fun. English players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice also participated in the emotional moment.

“On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans and they were singing,” Rice said. “That was special.”

“I think it’s one of them moments — just a memory now — it’s gone,” he added. “You never get that moment back. Being in Dallas, singing ‘Wonderwall.’ There’s nothing like that first time.”

In the wake of the viral moment, the outlet reported that “Wonderwall” has counted 1.71million streams per day on Spotify alone. Additionally, global weekly total streams across all platforms has rocketed to 12-15 million, according to the outlet.

Liam Gallagher Reacts to Oasis’ Return

Oasis has been experiencing a resurgence as of late. The band set off on a tour last year, and played the last show of their trek in November.

“Last year was the most incredible thing that any of us have ever done. It was amazing,” Gallagher said of himself and his bandmates while backstage at the 2026 BRIT Awards. “To come back after all these years, and then get No. 1 albums and all that is pretty mad, but we loved every minute and every second of it.”

“The gigs were amazing, particularly the ones in Manchester,” he continued of his hometown. “I’m kind of lost for words for it, really. The gigs spoke for themselves… They were all 10 out of 10. I know everybody says that, but they were truly astonishing.”

The tour’s 41 shows were so good, in fact, that Gallagher admitted it was “overwhelming in places.”

“To see the love for the band after all these years is amazing,” he said. “… That’s as good as it gets. It was better than the ’90s.”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images