3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s I Remember Listening to on the Couch in the Summer

In the 1990s, summertime meant one thing above all else. It was a chance to sit at home on the couch and watch TV. Sure, there were camps. Sure, there was the great outdoors. But when school was done, it was time to relax at home.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that were quite prevalent on television during the decade. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s I remember listening to on the couch in the summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz from ‘199Quad’ (1994)

Play video

Sometimes watching television on the couch meant hearing a song so good that you had to get up off your seat and move around the living room a little bit. And that’s just what happened for so many when “Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz popped on the airwaves. The track was as much a sonic explosion as it was a dance floor invitation. Some songs are multiple things at once—they please the ear and invent a new dance move. Well, add “Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz to that list. And in the 1990s? The tune was a fan favorite.

“Macarena” by Los Del Rio from ‘A Mí Me Gusta’ (1993)

Play video

Speaking of songs that could get you moving around the house, this 1993 tune from Los Del Rio might just be the all-time example. While “Tootsee Roll” was a success, “Macarena” was a musical movement. Not only did the tune produce a dance craze that lasted years, but it produced multiple remixes that kept the song on the charts for weeks on end. Today, if you put on “Macarena” in the middle of a dinner party, each of your guests between the ages of 37 and 45 will spontaneously stand up and start moving their arms and legs. It’s just science!

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones from ‘Let’s Face It’ (1997)

Play video

It might be hard to believe, but there was a big band craze in the late 1990s. And at the center of the storm was The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. With their brand of high-energy, horn-based music, the ska punk group garnered great attention among casual and hardcore music fans. The outfit’s song “The Impression That I Get” was all over the TV (and radio) airwaves at the time. Indeed, back then, The Bosstones were a force.

Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images