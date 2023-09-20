Oasis Announce ‘The Masterplan’ 25th Anniversary Edition

While we all wait for a proper reunion, Oasis fans can still get amped about something new. The band is set to release a super special 25th anniversary edition of their album The Masterplan.

As reported by NME, to celebrate the anniversary of the 1998 collection, the album is getting new releases on CD, cream cassette, and limited-edition color vinyl. The new releases drop on November 3.

The Masterplan was first released as an album of B-sides that initially were featured a variety of singles from Oasis’ first three records: Definitely Maybe from 1994, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory from 1995, and Be Here Now from 1997.

This edition of the album will now feature remastered audio as well, taken from updates to their albums known as the Chasing the Sun versions. The Masterplan includes fan-favorite tracks such as “Acquiesce” and “Half the World Away.”

In a documentary made in the mid-2000s, as pointed out by Far Out Magazine, Noel Gallagher recalled the legacy of the song “Cigarettes and Alcohol” by calling it “a proper youth anthem.”

“It started getting big by word of mouth, and we started to gain a little following,” he said. “That song, until the last days, that’s the song that people would go apeshit for. It mentions drugs in it and shagging birds, social comments, boozing, and listening to tunes. I mean, what more do you want?”

In other news, Gallagher has recorded a secret dance track with electronic duo CamelPhat that’s waiting to get the finishing touches.

According to The Daily Star via MusicNews, at the time of creating the new track, Gallagher was recording his newest album, Council Skies, which unfortunately meant the track wasn’t completed in time for CamelPhat’s second album, Spiritual Milk. The latter LP dropped on September 15.

Pre-order info for the updated versions of The Masterplan is here.

‘The Masterplan’ turns 25 this November!

A number of limited edition collectors formats will be made available to celebrate the silver anniversary. New formats will feature remastered audio, taken from the ‘Chasing The Sun’ re-issues, available for the first time as one… pic.twitter.com/MKUBlHZaPV — Oasis (@oasis) September 20, 2023

