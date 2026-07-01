On The Charts 47 Years Ago, Waylon Jennings Ruled With a Somber Ballad Written as an Apology to Bob McDill’s Wife

Staking his claim as one of country music’s most revered songwriters, Bob McDill penned 31 number-one hits before retiring in 2000. His repertoire includes Alabama’s 1988 chart-topper “Song of the South” and Alan Jackson’s 1994 mainstay “Gone Country”. Even among those gems, however, McDill’s 1973 song “Amanda” still manages to shine. First recorded by Don Williams that same year, Waylon Jennings took “Amanda” to the top of the country charts on this day (July 1) in 1979.

Bob McDill needed just 30 minutes to write “Amanda”, a soulful ballad that sees its narrator reflecting on the ways he could have treated his wife better as he approaches middle age.

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I’ve held it all inward, God knows I’ve tried / But it’s an awful awakenin’ in a country boy’s life / To look in the mirror in total surprise / At the hair on my shoulders and the age in my eyes / Amanda, light of my life / Fate should have made you a gentleman’s wife.

Waylon Jennings Was Bob McDill’s First Choice

Country singer Don Williams was the first artist to record and release “Amanda” in 1973, as the flip side of his No. 12 hit “Come Early Morning”.

Williams’ version was moderately successful, reaching number on the country singles chart. However, he wasn’t McDill’s first choice to record the track.

The Hall of Fame songwriter initially took “Amanda” to Waylon Jennings’ office, but the outlaw country legend wasn’t there. So he left the song at the front desk, asking the receptionist to make sure Jennings heard it.

He never did—until Williams’ version played on the radio one day. Jennings called McDill, saying, “That’s the story of my life, Hoss. Why didn’t you give me that song?”

McDill replied, “If you look on your receptionist’s desk, I’ll bet you’ll find a copy of it. I tried my best.”

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Jennings promised to record “Amanda” some day, and he fulfilled that oath a year later. However, he wouldn’t release it as a single for another five years. After adding some overdubs, “Amanda” appeared on Jennings’ first Greatest Hits album.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Country Music Hall of Fame Member Bob McDill Shares Unique Journey to Nashville and Country Music]

Not only did the Texas-born artist’s rendition of “Amanda” top the country songs chart, it also reached number 54 on the Hot 100 and number 40 on the adult contemporary chart.

All this to say, Bob McDill’s initial instincts were correct. “Amanda” was made for Waylon Jennings.

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