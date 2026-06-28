32 Years Ago Today, Alan Jackson Released His Second No. 1 Album That Contained “The Most-Talked About Country Song of the Year”

One of the biggest stars to emerge from the ’90s country scene, Alan Jackson has sold more than 75 million records and sent 66 songs to the charts, including 35 number-one hits. These days, the 67-year-old Georgia native is winding his career down, taking the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday (June 27) for Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale. But on this day (June 28) in 1994, the neotraditional country legend was at the height of his stardom when he released his fourth studio album, Who I Am, through Arista Records. Spurred by four chart-topping singles—including “Gone Country” and “Livin’ on Love”—Who I Am also became Jackson’s second number-one entry on the country albums chart.

The Album Where Alan Jackson Took The Country Music Industry to Task

Alan Jackson had a tough act to follow after his third studio album, 1992’s A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love).

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Peaking atop the country albums chart, the LP gave us one of the 16-time Country Music Association Award winner’s most timeless hits in “Chattahoochee”. But if anyone doubted Jackson, he proved them resoundingly wrong with Who I Am.

He first reached the top with lead single “Summertime Blues”, a cover of the 1958 rockabilly hit by Eddie Cochran. Next came another number-one hit, “Livin’ On Love”, which Jackson wrote himself.

The album’s third single, “Gone Country”, continued that hot streak. Billboard’s Deborah Evans Price called the track—penned by Bob McDill and produced by Keith Steagall—”the most talked-about country song of the year, and deservedly so.”

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Many interpreted “Gone Country” as calling out inauthenticity in the genre, focusing on other kinds of singers who turned to country music to save their falling careers.

Of the song, Jackson himself said, “Bob McDill wrote this and he is one of my favorite writers of all time. When I first heard this song I fell in love with it. I wish that I’d written it ’cause it says a lot of things that I’d like to say. I think it’s just a fun song actually, celebrating how country music has become more widespread and accepted by all types of people all over the country.”

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The follow-up, “Song for the Life”, missed the top spot, but managed to rise to number six on the country songs chart. But Jackson was soon back at number one with the album’s fifth and final single, “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”.

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