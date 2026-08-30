On the Charts 55 Years Ago Today, Lynn Anderson Landed Her Final No. 1 Album With a No. 1 Title Track Written by Her Then Husband

In 1970, Lynn Anderson released the Joe South-penned track “Rose Garden” over the objections of her husband and producer, Glenn Sutton. While Sutton thought the lyrics sounded too masculine, Anderson stood her ground and was rewarded with a massive crossover hit. The song spent five weeks atop the Billboard country singles chart. It also peaked at number three on the pop charts. Now a country music standard, “Rose Garden” also helped lift Anderson’s album of the same name to number one. It remained the best-selling album by a female country artist until Shania Twain’s Come On Over eclipsed it in 1997.

On this day (August 30) in 1971, Lynn Anderson was back on top of the Billboard country albums chart for a second time with You’re My Man. Produced by Sutton, the album spent seven weeks at number one before Charley Pride’s I’m Just Me knocked it out of the top spot. (Ironically, You’re My Man replaced I’m Just Me at number one 55 years ago today.)

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Lynn Anderson’s Husband Wrote This No. 1 Hit

Whereas Rose Garden stuck mostly to pure country, Lynn Anderson leaned harder into pop influences on You’re My Man. The album included covers of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night”. (Anderson also covered two Kristofferson tracks — “For the Good Times” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down” — for Rose Garden.)

You’re My Man didn’t manage to replicate the crossover success of its predecessor. However, Anderson scored another number-one hit single with the title track. Written by Sutton, “You’re My Man” spent two weeks atop the country singles chart. It also found a place on the adult contemporary listings, peaking at number six.

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The countrypolitan hit has all the hallmarks of a classic love song. You’re heaven on earth and so dependable / Together we’re a team that’s just unbendable / I want the whole wide world to know you’re my man.

You’re My Man also contained the track “Cry Cry Again”, co-written by the country singer’s mother, Liz Anderson.

An Incredible Career

Cementing her status as one of the most popular female country singers of the 1970s, Lynn Anderson would rack up five number-one singles throughout her career. She still ranks among the top 10 best-selling female country artists of all time.

[RELATED: These 3 Lynn Anderson Songs Make Me Fall in Love With Country Music All Over Again]

Additionally, Anderson was the first female country singer to perform on The Tonight Show, first to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden, and the first to win an American Music Award for Favorite Female Vocalist.

On July 30, 2015, Lynn Anderson died of a heart attack at age 67 in Nashville.

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