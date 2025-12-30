On This Day in 1944, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys Made Grand Ole Opry History by Breaking Multiple Major Rules in One Set

On this day (December 30) in 1944, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys made their Grand Ole Opry debut. At the time, the program banned all but traditional acoustic instruments. The band featured instruments that weren’t allowed on the Opry stage. Most notably, the Texas Playboys had a drummer. Drums were as frowned upon as electrified instruments and horns, both of which also played a major part in the band’s sound.

By 1944, Wills and various members of his band had appeared in dozens of films. They were also one of the biggest draws on the West Coast, packing dance halls throughout California. In November of that year, the band embarked on their first nationwide tour. At the time, the Texas Playboys featured two fiddles, two bass fiddles, a trumpet, an electric steel guitar, two electric guitars, and a drum kit. This setup was fine in most venues across the United States. However, much of their lineup wouldn’t be allowed on the Grand Ole Opry.

At the time, drums, horns, and electric instruments of any kind were considered “pop” instruments by the Opry brass. Pee Wee King and Paul Howard led Western swing bands on the show and did so without using banned instruments. As a result, showrunners believed Wills would do the same.

Bob Wills Wouldn’t Play Without His Drummer

When Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys began loading their equipment into the venue, a member of the production staff stopped them. They informed Wills that the program didn’t allow drums. They would offer a compromise, though. If he wanted his drummer, Monte Mountjoy, to perform with the band, he would have to do so from behind a curtain, so the audience couldn’t see him.

After some discussion, Wills agreed to the show’s terms and instructed Mountjoy to set up his drums behind the curtain while the rest of the band prepared to take the stage. Then, with just moments to spare before the band’s set began, Wills told Mountjoy to move his drums to center stage. The production crew had no time to force him to move back behind the curtain. So, when their set began, Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys stood in front of a shocked audience.

With this performance, Wills and the band made Grand Ole Opry history. More than that, they opened the doors for a wider range of musicians under the broader country music umbrella to perform on the program.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images