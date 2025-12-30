The 1984 Beatles Remake Ringo Starr Refused to Play on (And the Touching Way Paul McCartney Copied John Lennon)

Hopeful speculation about a Beatles reunion swirled through the pop culture universe throughout the 1970s, up until the tragic murder of John Lennon in December 1980. Even if the musicians were able to put their differences aside and return to the studio, from that harrowing moment on, the original Fab Four could never actually reunite. Still, the songs lived on. In 1984, they took on a whole new life under McCartney’s stewardship.

McCartney remade several Beatles tracks for his fifth studio album and film soundtrack, Give My Regards to Broad Street. The album included Fab Four classics like “Yesterday”, “Here, There, and Everywhere”, “Eleanor Rigby”, “The Long and Winding Road”, and “Good Day Sunshine”. During a 1984 interview with Roy Leonard, McCartney explained how he was able to reconcile his negative associations with The Beatles for the soundtrack.

“Now that it’s kind of over ten years, over 15 years since we broke up, do you believe, obviously, time heals,” McCartney said. “You just look back on the situation. You think, ‘Well, it wasn’t all bad.’ It was just the pain of the breakup that made me think that. But now I’ve got over all of that, and I just thought it’d be a bit sad if I never sing those songs again just because there was some painful memories back then. The songs shouldn’t have to carry the blame.”

Paul McCartney Found a Way to Honor John Lennon in This Beatles Remake

Not everyone was as eager to remake old Beatles tracks as Paul McCartney was during the creation of his 1984 soundtrack to the British musical-drama, Give My Regards to Broad Street. Despite also starring in the film, Ringo Starr didn’t participate in any of McCartney’s remakes of their former band’s catalogue. That McCartney would feel comfortable revisiting those songs is even less surprising when one considers that some of the remade tracks, like “Yesterday” and “Eleanor Rigby”, were ones he wrote alone. They were only attributed to the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership because that’s how the musicians opted to do things back then.

For songs that were more of a group effort, McCartney found subtle ways to honor his ex-bandmates. While re-recording “Good Day Sunshine” from Revolver, McCartney said, “I decided to really copy the Beatle record down to the last little thing. There was a little ad-lib that John had done. I kind of sang, ‘she feels good.’ And John had gone [mimics lower voice], ‘she feels good.’ I copied that on the record. I must admit, obviously, I had to have some fond memories of him when I did that little bit.”

Public reception suggests that the public had no qualms about McCartney revisiting his old musical catalogue. Give My Regards to Broad Street, which also included remakes of Wings cuts like ‘Silly Love Songs’, hit No. 1 on the U.K. chart. The album enjoyed a modest No. 21 peak in the States.

Photo by PA Images via Getty Images