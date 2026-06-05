On This Day in 1948, One of Country Music’s Most Important Female Trailblazers Was Born

Open any country music encyclopedia to the Ds, and you’ll skip right from Linda Davis to Charlie Daniels. Noticeably absent is any meaningful information about Gail Davies, one of country music’s first female record producers. Racking up 10 top 20 country hits in a matter of years, Davies has left her mark on artists like Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss, and more. Today, we’re celebrating the storied life and career of Gail Davies, born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, on this day (June 5) in 1948.

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Gail Davies Feels Like “A Forgotten Person”

The 1990s were a time of unprecedented autonomy for women in country music. When Gail Davis was carving out her path, however, the good old boys club was still very much intact in Nashville.

“I pissed off a lot of the gatekeepers in the very beginning,” she told Wide Open Country in 2022, adding, “I feel, at times, to be honest, like a forgotten person. I don’t feel like people really remember what I did or even know what I did. It was tough, standing up. It was a good ol’ boy network in 1976.”

Celebrating her 78th birthday today, Davies—born Patricia Gail Dickerson—is the daughter of popular country singer Tex Dickerson and the sister of the late songwriter Ron Davies.

She and her two brothers grew up in Washington primarily with their mother and stepfather, Darby Davies, who adopted the three children.

After graduating from high school, Davies moved to Los Angeles and married a jazz musician, briefly dabbling in jazz herself before pivoting to country following her divorce.

As a session singer for A&M Records, she worked with the likes of Neil Young, Hoyt Axton, and Tom Pacheco. She also befriended Joni Mitchell. In fact, it was Mitchell’s recording engineer, Henry Lewy, who taught Davies how to produce records.

Roger Miller Brought Her to Nashville

Eventually, Gail Davies found herself at a crossroads. She could either join Roger Miller’s band or tour Europe with Frank Zappa. Davies chose the former, becoming his duet partner and absorbing decades of songwriting knowledge from him.

Arriving in Nashville in 1975, she refused to uphold the glitzy image often expected of women in the industry. “I wasn’t there to be glamorous, and I wasn’t there to kiss up to anybody,” she said. “I just wrote and sang songs.”

She released her self-titled debut album in November 1978, but was dissatisfied with the production. So she switched to Warner Brothers Records the following year, where she self-produced her sophomore record, The Game. Released in January 1980, The Game yielded her first top 10 single, “Blue Heartache”.

[RELATED: 3 Iconic Artists Who Were Inspired by Joni Mitchell]

Her next self-produced album, 1981’s I’ll Be There, brought even more success. Peaking at number 27 on the country albums chart, it spawned three top 10 singles: “I’ll Be There (If You Ever Want Me)”, “It’s a Lovely, Lovely World”, and “Grandma’s Song”.

Releasing 10 studio albums in total, Gail Davies formed her own record label, Little Chickadee, in 1990. Now semi-retired, she continues touring primarily in Europe.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns