3 Iconic Artists Who Were Inspired by Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell has influenced many a songwriter over the years. Here are some popular artists that have mentioned being inspired by her work.

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Prince

In 2004, Prince told a reporter, “I love all of Joni’s music,” even admitting that he covered all her songs to bring notoriety to the singer. “Joni’s music should be taught in school,” he said. “If just from a literature standpoint.”

Even though Mitchell obviously inspired the pop great in his own work, the folksy songwriter admitted that she had a hard time hearing herself in his music. During an album listening party for one of Prince’s albums, Mitchell recalled him giving her credit.

“From time to time, I would comment and say, ‘Oh, I love that chord,’ or ‘I love that progression—where did you get that from?’ And he would say, ‘From you,’” Mitchell explained. “But I wouldn’t recognize it.”

Neil Diamond

Diamond, who covered Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” on his album Touching You, Touching Me, has commended the singer-songwriter for her lyrics in the past.

“‘Chelsea Morning’ is a great Joni Mitchell song,” the singer once shared. “I guess I’m partial to her lyrics because they show me a slightly different perspective on life.”

Stevie Nicks

Rock icon Stevie Nicks has been particularly open about Mitchell’s influence on her. In the mid-70s, Mitchell released her sixth album, Court and Spark, which Nicks recalled listening to for “three days straight,” during a time when she and Buckingham were having relationship troubles. She’s also cited “Blonde In The Bleachers” from Mitchell’s album For The Roses as being a favorite song of hers.

“I listen to that song to this day. It’s on the playlist I have for when I’m preparing to go on stage,” Nicks told The Guardian. “This is about a girl who tapes her regrets to the microphone stand, she says ‘you can’t hold the hand of a rock ‘n’ roll man for very long.’ I never saw myself as the girl in the song – I identified with the rock’n’roll star. I was never gonna be the groupie,” she explained.

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