On This Day in 1949, Hank Williams Stepped Into a Nashville Studio and Recorded Three Top 5 Hits

More than 70 years after his untimely death, Hank Williams’ specter is still haunting country music (sometimes literally). “His is still the standard by which success is measured in country music on every level,” according to his Country Music Hall of Fame bio. Any time Williams set foot in a studio in the late 1940s and early ’50s, magic was practically guaranteed. And a session at Nashville’s Castle Recording Studio on this day (March 1) in 1949 was no exception.

“Mind Your Own Business”

Some say Hank Williams drew inspiration from his own turbulent marriage to wife and manager Audrey Williams on “Mind Your Own Business.” The song opens with Williams admonishing a passing busybody. If the wife and I are fussin’, brother, that’s our right / ‘Cause me and that sweet woman’s got a license to fight.

In true “Hillbilly Shakespeare” fashion, Williams undercuts the heaviness of the song’s lyrics with upbeat instrumentals and his trademark deadpan delivery. “Mind Your Own Business” spent two weeks at No. 6 on the country-and-western best-seller list.

Nearly 40 years later, the country music legend’s son, Hank Williams Jr., joined forces with Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, and Reverend Ike for an updated version of “Mind Your Own Business.” On this one, Bocephus outperformed his father, sending the song to No. 1 in 1986.

“You’re Gonna Change (Or I’m Gonna Leave)”

In another hit inspired by the singer’s mercurial marriage, Hank Williams serves up an ultimatum. “You’re gonna change or I’m a-gonna leave.”

Another buoyant melody masking darker lyrical undertones, “You’re Gonna Change (Or I’m Gonna Leave)” hit No. 4 on what is today the Hot Country Songs chart. It marked the fourth of 20 top 10 hits that Williams would release between 1949 and his death in 1953.

“My Son Calls Another Man Daddy”

A sentimental tune about a jailed man who loses his son, this song would eventually hit No. 9 on the country singles chart. However, that version was different from the one Hank Williams recorded that day in Nashville, which he deemed unsatisfactory.

“Honky Tonk Blues”

According to Colin Escott’s 2004 memoir, this wasn’t Hank Williams’ first time recording “Honky Tonk Blues.” Unable to get the first few attempts just right, he must have found his mojo this time. “Honky Tonk Blues” climbed to No. 2 on the hot country songs chart. Nearly 30 years later, Charley Pride would take his version to No. 1.

