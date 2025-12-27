On This Day in 1986, Hank Williams Jr. (And a Star-Studded Lineup) Reached No. 1 With a Classic Remake of His Dad’s 1940s Hit

In country music history, the most decorated families include the Nelsons, the Judds, the Jenningses, the Carters, the Cashes, and arguably the most famous of them all, the Williamses. The two individuals who made the Williamses the Kennedys of country music were Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams is arguably the most important figure in relation to the growth of popular country music. His son, Hank Williams Jr., also etched out an incredible career for himself as a premier outlaw musician of the 70s, 80s, 90s, and so on. Needless to say, these two are the most decorated members of country music’s unofficial royal family, and on this day, December 27, 1986, Hank Jr. scored a No. 1 country hit, partially thanks to his father.

In 1949, Hank Williams released his original rendition of “Mind Your Own Business”. Following its release, the single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard C&W Best Seller chart. Like many of Williams’ tracks, it became a staple of the decade and helped outline the future path of commercial country music. 1949 was not the start and stop of this song’s success, because after Hank Williams Jr. released a cover of it, it went on to become even a bigger hit.

The Decorated Chart Run of This Hank Williams Jr. Classic Country Remake

Released in October of 1986, Hank Jr.’s cover of his father’s “Mind Your Own Business” became an enormous hit for the singer. Following its October release, the single went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart for two weeks. In addition to receiving a little help from his father, Hank Williams Jr. also received some help from a few other friends.

On the 1986 rendition of the country tune “Mind Your Own Business”, the featured artists are Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Reverend Ike, and Tom Petty. It was a decorated affair, and certainly one of the many reasons this single was one of the most successful country songs of the 1980s.

“Mind Your Own Business” was Hank Jr.’s ninth No. 1 country hit on the Billboard country chart. Furthermore, in Canada, the single also went to No. 1, and gave Williams Jr. one of his several No. 1 hits in the country. Is it all that surprising that a song written by Hank Williams and performed by these musicians went to No. 1? Not really, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive, nor does it diminish the outright quality of the song whatsoever.

Photo: Bettmann / Getty Images