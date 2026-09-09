On This Day in 1950, a Future Country Star and Longtime Friend of Chet Atkins Paused His Budding Career to Serve in the Korean War

On this day (September 9) in 1950, Sonny James learned that his National Guard unit, the 252nd Truck Company, had been placed on active duty. He put his career on hold to serve in the Korean War. However, his military service didn’t stop him from progressing as an artist. While overseas, he continued honing his musical skills and began writing songs. When he returned to civilian life, James was ready to step into the spotlight.

James began playing in his family’s band before most kids started school. By the mid-1930s, they were touring the South, playing to a growing number of fans. Then, after World War II, they relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina. There, they performed on a local radio station. More importantly, James met another young musician named Chet Atkins. The two became friends and eventually lived and played together. Then, the James family moved again.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: On This Day in 1971, Sonny James Was at the Top of the Country Chart with His 15th Consecutive No. 1 Single]

When the family band dissolved in 1950, James finished high school and joined the National Guard. Then, he landed a gig on a network radio show in Memphis. That’s where he was when he got the call.

“I was out there doing that when Pop called me,” James recalled. “He said, ‘Son, Captain Brumley just called and said you all are on active duty.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, the conflict they’re having. They’ve placed you all on active duty. They need troops.’”

Sonny James Goes to Korea

Sonny James and the rest of the 252nd Truck Company were attached to the 2nd U.S. Infantry Division. Primarily, they resupplied the front lines with ammunition, food, troops, gas, and other equipment. They also carried prisoners of war and American casualties. That wasn’t the extent of James’ activities overseas, though.

James carried a fiddle and guitar to Korea, where he continued playing. Then, he started writing songs. A little more than two years after getting the call, around Thanksgiving 1952, he returned to Alabama with a notebook full of songs and more ambition.

The Trek to Nashville and Stardom

After spending a couple of weeks with his family, James relocated to Nashville. He reconnected with his old friend Chet Atkins, with whom he stayed while getting on his feet. By this time, Atkins was working with Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters, an incarnation of the Carter Family. Moreover, he was beginning to establish himself as a session musician and, therefore, had some connections in Music City. One of those connections was Capitol Records producer Ken Nelson.

Atkins invited Nelson over for dinner one evening. After they ate, he and James followed their usual evening routine: they broke out their guitars and began playing. Nelson liked what he heard. Later that year, James inked a deal with Capitol.

Sonny James saw inconsistent chart success throughout the 1950s, notching five top-10 hits, one of which reached No. 1. Then, in the mid-1960s, his career took off, and he dominated the country chart for a decade. Notably, he scored16 consecutive No. 1 singles between 1966 and 1971.

Featured Image by Gems/Redferns