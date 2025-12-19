On This Day in 1958, Conway Twitty Was at No. 1 With a Hit That Became Popular Almost by Accident

On this day (December 19) in 1958, Conway Twitty topped the Official UK Singles Chart with “It’s Only Make Believe.” It was a massive hit, topping charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and several other countries around the world. However, modern fans of Twitty’s work may not recognize the song because it sounds more like something Elvis Presley would’ve released at the time than his later output.

Twitty is remembered as one of the greatest singers in country music history. However, that’s not where his career started. Instead, he was following Presley’s lead into the budding world of rock and roll. “It’s Only Make Believe” helped put the then-unknown singer on the map. It almost didn’t happen, though.

“It’s Only Make Believe” became a huge hit, but it started as a B-side. MGM used it to back Twitty’s single “I’ll Try,” which, like the rest of his early releases, flopped. One day, a DJ in Ohio decided to turn the single over and play the B-side. The song wasn’t an overnight success. It took some time to catch on. When it did, though, it became a smash hit that put Twitty on the map.

Conway Twitty Wrote His First Hit During an Intermission

Conway Twitty co-wrote the song with his drummer, Jack Nance. They put it together between sets while performing at the Flamingo Lounge in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, according to Songfacts. Nance wrote most of the song. Then, Twitty helped him refine it.

Twitty released “I’ll Try,” backed with “It’s Only Make Believe” in July 1958. It reached the Billboard Hot 100 in September and hit No. 1 in November. A month later, it became his first UK No. 1.

“It’s Only Make Believe” also went to No. 1 in Canada, and was a top 10 hit in Norway, Italy, and Australia.

Conway Twitty had two more rock hits. “Danny Boy” went to No. 10 and “Lonely Blue Boy” peaked at No. 6 in 1959. However, his time in the genre would soon come to an end. A lifelong country fan, Twitty changed genres in the mid-1960s and quickly became one of the most successful country artists of the era.

Featured Image by Michael Levin/Corbis via Getty Images