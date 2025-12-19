3 Songs From 1967 That I Dare Say Single-Handedly Changed Country Music Forever

If you love country songs from the 1960s, chances are you know the following three tunes all too well. Not only have these legendary songs aged well and are still loved today, but they also influenced modern-day country music as we know it. Let’s take a walk through country music history and explore a few songs released in 1967 that changed the industry forever.

“Gentle On My Mind” by Glen Campbell

This 1967 country tune might be one of the most influential country tunes of all time. And it was one of several songs of its era that helped propel the trajectory of country-pop stylings. “Gentle On My Mind” by Glen Campbell peaked at No. 30 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It was a crossover hit as well, peaking at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The year following its release, the song scored a whopping four Grammy Awards for Campbell and John Hartford, the song’s writer.

“Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” by Tammy Wynette

This song is, without a doubt, the breakthrough hit that exposed the world to the talented wonder that was Tammy Wynette. And her influence is still felt in country music to this very day because of it. This sassy little country tune has since been hailed as one of Wynette’s signature songs. And listeners at the time definitely saw Wynette’s appeal through “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad”. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

“Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter

“Jackson” is one of the most memorable songs associated with the love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter, and it was released in the year prior to the two country crooners’ marriage. It’s also an excellent example of how powerful country duets could be, a tradition of sorts that has continued on into 21st-century country tunes. You just can’t beat a good duet, and few duets can beat just how powerful “Jackson” is. This entry on our list of the best country songs of 1967 peaked at No. 2 on the Country Singles chart. It earned a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Performance Duet, Trio or Group for June and Johnny, too.

