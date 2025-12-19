How One Text and a Kenny Chesney Song Ended Florida Georgia Line

In 2010, singer-songwriters Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard formed the country music duo Florida Georgia Line, named for their respective home states. They would make history two years later with their debut single “Cruise,” which listeners downloaded more than 7 million times. For a decade, Florida Georgia Line ruled the country-pop charts. Then it all came to an abrupt end when the band officially called it quits in 2022. The breakup sparked rumors of a dramatic falling-out between Kelley, 40, and Hubbard, 38. Sitting down with Miles Adcox of the Human School podcast, Hubbard set the record straight about what really led to the split.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kenny Chesney Played a Role in the Florida Georgia Line Breakup

In late 2020 and early 2021, Florida Georgia Line was at the top of their game, professionally. On a personal level, however, Tyler Hubbard was struggling. His wife had given birth to their third child, son Atlas, around the same time he was recovering from an ankle injury.

“I was unable to walk or do anything or be any help around the house,” the “5 Foot 9” singer recalled. “So my wife had to handle three babies and a crippled husband—so basically four kids… in the house that she was taking care of.”

Shortly after his wife and son arrived home from the hospital, Hubbard received a text from his bandmate asking his opinion on a song Kelley had written. The “Back Then Right Now” singer suggested that Kelley pitch the song to Kenny Chesney—and his friend’s response shocked him.

[RELATED: Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Weigh In on Why Florida Georgia Line Broke up and if They’ll Ever Reunite]

“He said, ‘Well, I did actually send it to Chesney, and he passed on it, which I’m taking as a sign,’” Hubbard recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, sign for what?” And he said, “Well, that I should do it.’”

That conversation marked the beginning of the end. While Kelley had mentioned pursuing a solo career before, Hubbard hadn’t taken him seriously until now. While wanting to show support, the Monroe, Georgia-born artist had to set a boundary.

“I’m not willing to do Florida Georgia line and then have a direct competitor that’s my partner doing the same exact thing,” Hubbard said. “I also told him, ‘I don’t think I deserve 50 percent of you if I’m willing to give a 100.’”

No Bad Blood

Ultimately, Florida Georgia Line went their separate ways. However, Hubbard insists there’s no animosity between Kelley and himself.

“There’s not a good guy, bad guy — which everyone wants to do on the internet,” he said. “BK stuck to his convictions and led with his gut… I set a boundary that I wasn’t willing to cross. And it is what it is… honestly, we’ve both accepted it way before the internet accepted it.”

Featured image by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images