On This Day in 1959, We Lost One of Rock Music’s Pioneers and a Major Influence on The Beatles and Bob Dylan at the Age of 22

It’s wild to think that someone so young could have such an impact on the world of rock music as we know it today. Buddy Holly was one of the central pioneering figures of rock and roll in the 1950s, and his work during that decade would go on to inspire some of the greatest rock stars and bands of the 20th century. A few include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tragically, Holly’s time in the limelight was cut short by a tragic accident that claimed his life on this very day, February 3, 1959. He was only 22 years old. To remember and honor such a legend in music history, let’s take a look at the life and career of the incomparable Buddy Holly.

The Legacy and Legend of Buddy Holly

Charles Hardin Holley, later known as Buddy Holly, was born in Lubbock, Texas, on September 7, 1936. He was born to a very musical family, and began playing the guitar at a very young age. His recording career also began when he was just a teenager.

In 1956, while under an unfavorable contract with Decca, formed The Crickets as a way to release music without using his own name. Their work was enormously successful, with songs like “That’ll Be The Day” and “Oh, Boy!” becoming hefty hits in 1957. In 1958, Holly became even more successful with the release of his self-titled album and That’ll Be The Day.

Tragically, just as Holly was about to take off into superstardom, tragedy struck. Holly, along with The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff from Clear Lake, Iowa. The pilot of the plane was also killed. They were on their way to a show in Fargo, North Dakota for a 24-city tour after the breakup of The Crickets.

In retrospect, Holly has become a “marker” of sorts for eras within music. Many say that the day Buddy Holly died was the end of rock and roll and the beginning of new evolutions of rock music.

He certainly inspired many musicians who came after him. The Beatles covered several of his songs. Bob Dylan saw him perform just two days before his death. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones wanted to model Holly’s style of playing the guitar during his early years. Everyone from Eric Clapton to Phil Ochs to Elvis Costello to Bruce Springsteen has attributed their love of rock music to Holly. That’s the kind of legendary status that never disappears.

Photo by Steve Oroz/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images