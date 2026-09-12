On This Day in 1966, Loretta Lynn Released the Album That Introduced a Signature Hit and Became Her First No. 1

On this day (September 12) in 1966, Loretta Lynn released You Ain’t Woman Enough. That November, it became her first album to reach No. 1 and stayed there for two weeks. The LP’s success was largely driven by its title track and sole single, which peaked at No. 2 on the singles chart. It was Lynn’s biggest hit at the time. These hits officially kicked off the most commercially successful period of her career.

Lynn was no stranger to the country charts in 1966. Her 1960 debut single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” reached No. 14. She had notched six top-10 hits before “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” hit the chart. Her star continued to rise after this album cycle. Only three of her singles missed the top 10 between 1966 and 1979. She saw similar success on the albums chart.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1969, Loretta Lynn Released a No. 1 Single Directed at the Women Who Threw Themselves at Her Man]

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“You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” became one of Lynn’s signature songs and a country classic. However, it is not the only timeless track on the LP. She turned in impressive covers of Dolly Parton’s “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

Loretta Lynn’s Words of Encouragement Became a Signature Hit

Many of Loretta Lynn’s songs, including her first No. 1, “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” were inspired by her husband. While he had extramarital affairs, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” wasn’t based on his actions. Instead, she gave some sound advice to a worried fan. Those encouraging words became the foundation for the lyrics.

Before a concert one evening, a woman came to Lynn and said that her husband didn’t bring her to the show. Instead, he brought his girlfriend. “We kind of pulled the curtain back and looked at him,” Lynn recalled. “I looked around at that lady that came backstage, and I said, ‘Honey, she ain’t woman enough to take your man.’ I went in the dressing room right then and wrote that song before the show ever started.”

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