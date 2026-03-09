On This Day in 1966, The Beach Boys Recorded a “Taboo” Pop Classic in Response to The Beatles—and in Return, Made Paul McCartney’s Favorite Song Ever

On this day in 1966, The Beach Boys began shaping one of pop’s most beloved songs: “God Only Knows.” This ballad is not just a staple of the band’s discography but a transformative force in music as a whole.

Around the time of this recording, Brian Wilson was becoming a studio force and less inclined to be seen on stage. His efforts were confined to the recording booth, which was partly a product of his declining mental health but also an indelible moment in rock history. Learn more about this Wilson masterpiece on the anniversary of its recording below.

The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows”

Wilson penned this song with Tony Asher. Although Asher was the mastermind behind the song’s title, Wilson’s spirituality influenced it the most. Wilson thought of himself as a conduit of high power. This interest in forces greater than him seeped into his songwriting on this hit.

“At present our influences are of a religious nature,” Carl Wilson once said of The Beach Boys’ spiritually inclined music around this time. “Not any specific religion, but an idea based upon that of Universal Consciousness. The concept of spreading goodwill, good thoughts, and happiness is nothing new. It is an idea which religious teachers and philosophers have been handing down for centuries, but it is also our hope. The spiritual concept of happiness and doing good to others is extremely important to the lyric of our songs, and the religious element of some of the better church music is also contained within some of our new work.”

Though several of their songs followed this theme, it’s “God Only Knows” that remains their most famous effort in that vein. And it was written by Wilson as an attempt to reach the same musical level as Rubber Soul by The Beatles, released the year prior.

According to Asher, there was a lot of taboo over putting the word “God” in a song title at the time, and he and Wilson had extensive conversations about. In the end, the title ended up being “God Only Knows”, as Wilson wasn’t too concerned with a bit of controversy.

“It Came From God”

Though claiming that your artistry comes from God might be a tad self-important, Wilson thought this with enough conviction to convince every Beach Boys fan of its truth. Wilson often reiterated that this song came from a higher power. And, when we think of this song’s success, it’s hard to argue the contrary.

‘”It came from God through me,” Wilson once said. “I was 24 when I wrote ‘God Only Knows’ and the rest of Pet Sounds. All I know is I wrote what was in my heart. And the lyrics and the music just connect with people.”

This song has certainly connected with people, becoming many pop and rock fans’ favorite song. Paul McCartney once called it “one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it.” It’s a universal message of love and fate that instantly tugs at its listeners’ heartstrings and has become the envy of Wilson’s fellow songwriters. Revisit “God Only Knows” on the anniversary of its recording.

(Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)