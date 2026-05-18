Remembering When a Concert Incident Led To Grace Slick’s Ouster From Jefferson Starship in 1978

When most people think of Jefferson Airplane and their offshoots, Jefferson Starship and Starship, they think of Grace Slick. Slick’s banshee howl of a voice and her magnetic presence defined much of the band’s musical history.

Videos by American Songwriter

But Slick also endured her share of controversies over the years. One particularly infamous incident at an overseas show led to her temporary ouster from Jefferson Starship.

Saving Grace

Many people forget that Jefferson Airplane released an album prior to Grace Slick joining the group. That was in 1966, when Signe Toly Anderson handled lead singing duties. Before the album was even released, Anderson had already left the group, replaced by Slick.

Slick brought two of the songs that she helped write for her previous band to her new outfit. Those songs, “White Rabbit” and “Somebody To Love”, broke out from the band’s album Surrealistic Pillow. They helped Jefferson Airplane establish itself as the leading band of the psychedelic movement in America.

In the mid-70s, the first run of the Airplane ended, but much of the band simply moved on to form Jefferson Starship. That version of this long-running band enjoyed chart success largely thanks to the ballads of Marty Balin. This left Slick feeling a bit at sea with the artistic direction of the group.

A Slick Departure

By the time 1978 rolled around, Slick was dealing with both her unhappiness at the band’s artistic direction and some problems with alcohol overuse. A couple of public appearances turned into drunken escapades early in that year. But that was nothing compared to what took place when Jefferson Starship headed out to West Germany for shows in June.

The first show had to be cancelled at the last minute because Slick wasn’t sober enough to play. That didn’t exactly endear the band to the local fans. But things got even worse when Slick did make it to the stage for the makeup date.

Right from the start of the show, it was clear she was in a bit of a stupor. She cursed and insulted the audience, most notably making references to Germany’s part in World War II. When news of this display hit the rest of the world, Jefferson Starship could no longer ignore Slick’s behavior.

She’s Back

Perhaps Grace Slick was unconsciously acting out to remove herself from a situation she didn’t particularly enjoy anymore. In any case, Paul Kantner, one of the band’s stalwart members, asked her to resign following the incident in Europe. Slick obliged, ending her tenure in the band, at least for a while.

When Marty Balin also departed Jefferson Starship around that time, the band changed course and went to a harder-rocking sound. They thrived for a while in that vein with the help of new lead singer Mickey Thomas and his powerful pipes.

In 1981, Grace Slick made peace with the members of Jefferson Starship and returned to the fold. And a few years later, when Starship, yet another mutation of the group, developed, there was Slick out in front with Thomas, singing on a pair of pop-oriented No. 1 singles.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images