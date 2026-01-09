On This Day in 1968, Loretta Lynn Recorded a Controversial No. 1 Inspired by Her Husband’s Infidelity

On this day (January 9) in 1968, Loretta Lynn stepped into the Bradley’s Barn studio to record “Fist City.” It was the title track and second single from her 1968 album. In April, it spent a week at the top of the country chart. However, the song fought an uphill battle. Its violent themes caused it to be banned from some radio stations.

In the late 1960s, Lynn was one of the biggest stars in country music. She was also the most successful woman in the genre at the time. Her sharp yet vulnerable songwriting, combined with the genius production of Owen Bradley, helped her become a dominant force in the genre.

Many of Lynn’s hits, including “Fist City,” paint the picture of a woman who is tough as nails and more than willing to fight for her husband. This wasn’t just an image she created for the public. She often wrote what she knew, sharing stories of her life and marriage with her fans.

Loretta Lynn Recorded “Fist City” as a Threat

No one could deny that Loretta Lynn and her husband, Doolittle, loved one another. However, their marriage was far from perfect. In fact, the word “tumultuous” has been used to describe their union countless times over the years. Doolittle’s alcoholism, cheating, and mutual physical aggression were seemingly the norm.

According to Songfacts, Lynn wrote “Fist City” when she caught wind of an affair her husband was having. She was in Nashville, and he was at their home in Hurricane Mills. She wrote the lyrics while angrily driving the 75 miles back to her ranch.

Doolittle didn’t hear the song until he watched Lynn perform it on the Grand Ole Opry. He dismissed the song, telling her it would never be a hit, underestimating how many women could relate to the lyrics.

In an interview, Loretta Lynn revealed that she believed the other woman knew the song was about her. She didn’t see or hear about her for decades. “Then, in 1996, when Doo was on his deathbed, and I was taking care of him, the bell rang. When I opened the door, this woman walked right past me. I didn’t know who she was at first, then I realized it was her,” she recalled. “She found Doo in his bed and was talking to him. Can you imagine? Honestly, I felt like killing her. As you can probably tell, I still don’t like her to this day,” she added.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images