On This Day in 1972, Loretta Lynn Released a Controversial No. 1 That Caused Outrage From Country Radio and Confused Fans

On this day (November 20) in 1972, Loretta Lynn released “Rated X” as the sole single from the album Entertainer of the Year. This was one of more than a dozen of Lynn’s songs that radio DJs refused to play. Additionally, the outspoken songwriter received angry letters from fans who entirely missed the point she was trying to make with the lyrics. Despite the controversy, the song became her sixth No. 1.

Lynn drew inspiration for many of her songs from her life. She based a long list of hits on her tumultuous marriage, including “Fist City” and her first No. 1, “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” However, she also spoke out about women’s issues, even if she didn’t have to deal with the issues personally. “Rated X” is one of those songs.

In the lyrics, Lynn sings about the stigma attached to being a divorced woman. She addresses the rumors spread by other women and the objectification from men. In the early 1970s, country music was seemingly unprepared for a discussion on those topics.

Loretta Lynn Gets Heat from Fans, Faces Radio Bans

Many radio DJs refused to play “Rated X” before they listened to it. The title made them believe that the song was obscene. Some still refused to play it, even after learning that it wasn’t as dirty as they thought it would be. However, the song didn’t just ruffle the feathers of those who controlled the airwaves. She also received backlash from fans.

Lynn received many angry letters from fans claiming that the song was offensive to divorced women. “If they had listened real good, they would have got the story right,” she wrote in her book Honky Tonk Girl: My Life in Lyrics. “I was taking up for divorced women. Once you have been married, if you got divorced or became widowed, every man takes it for granted that you’re available, that you’re easy,” she explained. “I was talking to the men, trying to set them straight.”

