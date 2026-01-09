On This Day in 1950, the Prolific Recording Session That Gave Hank Williams His Second Chart-Topper and Two Other Classic Songs

On this day in 1950, Hank Williams had one of his most prolific recording sessions ever. The country icon set up shop at Castle Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced three of his name-making songs. Though he had already earned fame, this studio session earned him his second No. 1, solidifying his stake in the country scene. Learn more about this fateful day in Williams’ career below.

Videos by American Songwriter

On This Day in 1950, the Recording Session That Produced Three Iconic Hank Williams Songs

Williams famously had good luck at Nashville’s Castle Studio. The opulent, aptly castle-like studio helped the country singer deliver his first hit, “Move It on Over.” He returned to the studio on January 9, 1950, to see if lightning could strike twice. Lucky for Williams, it did.

During this particular session at the studio that Williams called his home base, the singer-songwriter recorded “Long Gone Lonesome Blues,” “Why Don’t You Love Me,” and “My Son Calls Another Man Daddy.” All three of these songs proved popular amongst Williams’ listeners. Moreover, one of them became his second chart-topper.

“Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

“Long Gone Lonesome Blues” became Williams’ second No. 1 on Billboard’s Country & Western chart, and stayed there for five weeks. The pervasive success of this song is shocking, given how morose it is. But, most of Williams’ top hits leaned into the somber sides of life, giving listeners a much-needed catharsis.

I went down to the river to watch the fish swim by / But I got to the river so lonesome I wanted to die, oh Lord / And then I jumped in the river, but the doggone river was dry, Williams sings in the opening verse of “Long Gone Lonesome Blues.”

This song had simple origins. The opening line, and by extension the rest of the song, was inspired by a fishing trip Williams took with friend and fellow songwriter Vic McAlpin. Williams already had this song title in mind and was reportedly distracted from fishing, trying to come up with a storyline to match it.

McAlpin reportedly said, “You come here to fish or watch the fish swim by?” That phrase moved Williams’ pen and eventually earned him a No. 1 hit.

Revisit “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” below.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)