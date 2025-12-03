On This Day in 1969, The Rolling Stones Recorded a Hit Song Written About Mick Jagger’s Secret Girlfriend—or Was It?

In rock ‘n’ roll and country music, there are a handful of music studios that hosted some of the greatest musicians in the world. A few of those studios include Abbey Road, Electric Lady, Sun Studio, Capitol Studio, RCA Studio B, and Muscle Shoals Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Great musicians and bands who have recorded in the studio include Aretha Franklin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Paul Simon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, and many more. One of the most famous tracks to come out of this studio was recorded on this day, December 2, 1969, by none other than the Rolling Stones.

If you’re familiar with Muscle Shoals Studio, you’re likely aware that the building is remarkably unassuming. It is a one-story, standalone stone building right across the Tennessee River from Florence, Alabama. However, you also likely know that the hit songs recorded in the iconic studio include “Free Bird”, “Gotta Serve Somebody”, “Kodachrome”, and “Old Time Rock & Roll”. Another iconic song that was recorded in the studio was the Rolling Stones’ No. 1 hit, “Brown Sugar”.

The Success of the Rolling Stones’ 3-Day Recording Session at Muscle Shoals

On this day in 1969, the Rolling Stones arrived for the first day of recording at Muscle Shoals Studio and recorded “Brown Sugar”. Jagger’s secret girlfriend at the time and mother of his first child, Marsha Hunt, claims “Brown Sugar” was written with her in mind. However, Claudia Lennear disputes Hunt’s claims, telling the Express that the song was instead written about her. In the book Rolling With the Stones, Bill Wyman claims the lyrics were partially inspired by Lennear.

Following “Brown Sugar”, the Stones stayed two more days and recorded “Wild Horses” and “You Gotta Move”. This very well might have been one of the most productive recording sessions in the Rolling Stones’ career, as two of the songs became major hits, and all three of the songs helped one of their many iconic helps reach No. 1 on the charts.

Following its release in 1971, “Brown Sugar” went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Wild Horses” wasn’t too far behind, as it landed at the No. 28 spot. The Stones never released “You Gotta Move” as a single, but this song and the previous two were the first three tracks on their 1971 album, Sticky Fingers. Arguably, one of the most successful albums of their career, as it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Certain places hold a certain mystique. A mystique that heightens the powers of the people in it. While no evidence proves that supernatural perspective, there is still seemingly an unspeakable power about Muscle Shoals Studio. And the Rolling Stones’ three-day recording session is a testament to just that.

Photo by Gold/Shutterstock