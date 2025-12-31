On This Day in 1972, Charley Pride Started a Months-Long Run at No. 1 with One of His Biggest Albums

On this day in 1972, Charley Pride reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Sings Heart Songs. The LP retained the top spot for 16 consecutive weeks. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it was his first of three chart-topping albums that year. In total, Pride held the No. 1 spot on the chart for 42 weeks in 1972.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pride was one of the biggest country stars of the 1970s. He released 17 top 10 albums between 1970 and 1979. Eight of those reached the top of the chart. His singles saw similar success. Not including gospel or Christmas songs, Pride missed the top five with one single during the decade.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2020, We Said Goodbye to the Singer Who Fought Racism and Became One of the Biggest Stars in Country Music]

This level of success would be impressive for any artist. However, Pride had to work harder for it than any of his contemporaries. While he was far from the first Black country musician, he was the first Black man to become a country star. More than any other artist of the era, he had to prove to audiences that he was country enough.

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. He scored 29 No. 1 singles and a further 52 top 10 hits. Pride notched a dozen No. 1 albums with 27 more landing within the top 10. He also took home multiple awards from the Country Music Association, including Entertainer of the Year and the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Charley Pride Dominated the Country Albums Chart in 1972

Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs debuted on the Top Country Albums chart dated November 27, 1971. It peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated January 1, 1972. It retained the peak position until mid-April.

The Best of Charley Pride, Volume II dethroned Sings Heart Songs on April 22. This kicked off another 16-week run at the top of the chart. Donna Fargo’s The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A. knocked it out of the top spot on August 12. After a four-week run, it was replaced with Jerry Wallace’s To Get to You on September 9.

One week later, on September 16, Pride was back at No. 1 with A Sunshiny Day with Charley Pride. The album spent ten consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

In total, Pride dominated the survey for 42 weeks in 1972.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns