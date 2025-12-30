Sammy Hagar and The Best of All Worlds Band Send Out Holiday Greeting to UK Fans in Anticipation of Their 2026 Tour

Sammy Hagar has a busy 2026 planned that includes Las Vegas residencies with his Best of All Worlds Band at Dolby Live at the Park MGM resort and casino in March and September. In between those multiple-show engagements, the Red Rocker will be bringing the group across the pond for the first time for four U.K. concerts in July.

Those shows are scheduled for July 4 in Manchester, July 5 in Birmingham, July 7 in Leeds, and July 9 in London. The Best of All Worlds Band’s lineup also includes Sammy’s former Van Halen bandmate, bassist Michael Anthony, guitar whiz Joe Satriani, and acclaimed touring and session drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Get Sammy Hagar Tickets Here Hagar and The Best of All Worlds Band’s members have posted a special holiday video greeting for their U.K. fans. The clip, which you can watch on Hagar’s social media pages, begins with Anthony playing a note on his bass with his teeth.

“Michael Anthony here,” he then says. “Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. I hope everybody over there in the U.K., all you guys are having a great holiday season.”

Satriani appears next, and says, “Hey, U.K. Joe Satriani here, wishing you a very Merry Christmas. And I tell you what, I am so excited, because we’re gonna be bringing the Best of All Worlds Tour across the Atlantic in July 2026.”

We then see Aronoff pounding on his drum kit. “Kenny Aronoff here,” he declares. “[I’m] in my studio, working on songs that Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, [keyboardist] Greg Phillinganes, and myself, The Best of All Worlds Band, will be performing for you in July 2026 in the U.K. I love the U.K.!”

Hagar’s Message to U.K. Fans

The video concludes with the Red Rocker sharing what U.K. fans can expect when he and The Best of All Worlds Band performs in the country in July.

“You guys are ready for the Best of All Worlds,” Hagar begins. “We’re talking about Montrose, early Sammy, Van Halen … deep tracks. We’re talking Chickenfoot. We’re talking later Sammy. We’re talking The Circle. Merry Christmas, everybody. See you next summer.”

The clip ends with footage of Hagar hitting a punching bag and then commenting, “You know what I’m saying?”

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening the four U.K. concerts, along with the young British rock band Jayler.

More About Hagar’s 2026 Performance Plans

Hagar and The Best of All Worlds Band’s Las Vegas concerts are scheduled for March 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21, and September 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26.

Sammy also will be performing on August 8 at the 88th Sturgis Rally motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota. Hagar will performing with Anthony, Aronoff, and guitarist Vic Johnson as Sammy Hagar & Friends.

Johnson also is a member of two of the Red Rocker’s other backing groups—The Circle and The Wabos. Anthony also plays in The Circle, and in the Hagar-fronted supergroup Chickenfoot with Satriani.

Check out all of Hagar’s scheduled shows at RedRocker.com.

More About Hagar’s Best of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency

Hagar’s first tour with The Best of All Worlds Band kicked off in June 2024. Sammy and the group played its first Vegas residency at Dolby Live in April and May 2025.

In October, Hagar released a live album recorded during the 2025 residency. The album, titled Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band: The Residency, features 18 songs, including renditions of Van Halen classics and deep cuts, Hagar solo tunes, and one song by Sammy’s 1970s band Montrose.

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)



