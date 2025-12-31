Where All of Country Music’s Biggest Stars Are Performing on New Year’s Eve

2026 is almost here! As things wrap up on 2025, TV networks are preparing for one of their biggest nights of the year. Across NBC, CBS, and CNN three note worthy New Year’s Eve specials will air on Dec. 31.

Videos by American Songwriter

During each of the broadcasts, country music fans have a lot to look forward to. Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill are just a few of the many stars who are slated to perform on New Year’s Eve.

Keep reading to see where country music’s biggest stars will be performing on New Year’s Eve.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

ABC’s signature New Year’s Eve special will air from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET. Thirty-nine artists are slated to perform from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico during the special.

Country fans in particular can look forward to performances from BigXthaPlug, Filmore, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Russell Dickerson, and Tucker Wetmore.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

The most stacked country music lineup of this year’s celebrations is airing on CBS. The Nashville-set special, which will air between 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET, will be hosted by Hardy and Bert Kreischer.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will all perform during the special. Additional performers include Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s yearly CNN special will live from New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The network’s coverage will kick off at 7 a.m. ET, as reporters across the globe ring in the New Year. Several performances will air during the daytime hours, including one from Chris Isaak.

The primetime program will kick off at 8 p.m. ET, during which time performances from non-country acts will take place. Still, country fans can get excited about scheduled appearances from Brandi Carlile and Leanne Morgan.

At 12:30 a.m. ET, the broadcast will move to Austin, Texas, where Vince Gill is slated to perform.

Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images