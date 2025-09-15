On This Day in 1973, Dottie West Released a Song Inspired by a Commercial Jingle That Became One of Her Biggest Hits

On this day (September 15) in 1973, Dottie West released “Country Sunshine” as a single, backed with “Wish I Didn’t Love You Anymore.” The song eventually peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard country charts. However, this wasn’t just any song. Instead, it was originally a jingle for Coca-Cola. The ad campaign was so successful that it earned West a long-term contract with the company.

Commercial jingles started as a way for companies to circumvent radio broadcast regulations in the 1920s. Radio announcers weren’t allowed to advertise. However, there were no rules against playing a song that mentioned a brand in its title and lyrics. By the 1970s, jingles were a lucrative way for up-and-comers to get exposure and collect steady paychecks while they waited for their big break.

By the time West recorded “Country Sunshine,” she was already a successful country artist. She had more than a dozen top 40 hits in the 1960s. “Would You Hold It Against Me,” “Here Comes My Baby,” and “Paper Mansions” broke into the top 10. Additionally, she found chart success with duets with Jim Reeves, Don Gibson, and Chet Atkins.

However, it wasn’t one of her top 10 hits that brought her an offer from Coca-Cola. Instead, it was “Country Girl,” which peaked at No. 15 in 1968, that caught the ear of the brand’s executives.

Dottie West Gets “Commercial” Success

The “Country Sunshine” Coca-Cola commercial began airing on televisions across the nation in early 1973. Soon, it was one of the most popular ads on TV and won West a Clio Award. Moreover, it earned Dottie West a lifetime contract with Coca-Cola. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, she composed 12 jingles under that contract.

The ad was so popular that West decided to record the song and release it as a single. It went to No. 2 on the country chart. At the time, it was her biggest hit as a solo artist. It would be seven years before he found her first No. 1 with “A Lesson in Leavin’” in 1980.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns