4 of the Best Closing Tracks From The Beatles’ Albums

The Beatles released 12 studio albums during their time together, plus a whole host of live, compilation, and box set albums. Picking the best of the best when it comes to closing tracks is no easy feat for any Beatles fan. Still, I really do love the following four songs.

Keep in mind that this list is just a matter of personal opinion. In fact, I’d love to hear which Beatles closing tracks are your favorite, if they’re not listed below!

“Tomorrow Never Knows” from ‘Revolver’

Alright, maybe I’m biased. “Tomorrow Never Knows” is my favorite Beatles song. Still, I think it’s safe to say that this tune was an excellent choice to close out Revolver. It’s a trippy delight and one of the most unique songs in the band’s discography. The instrumentals on this track form a swirling, magical journey from start to finish, and I don’t think another track on Revolver would have made a better closer than this one.

“A Hard Day’s Night” from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

Typically, an album’s title track will kick off an album, not close it. However, opting to have the title track of A Hard Day’s Night close the whole thing out was a smart one. It’s an iconic song on its own, and it does an excellent job of re-grabbing the listener’s attention with those memorable opening notes and overall catchiness.

“A Day In The Life” from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

Most would consider Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to be one of the greatest records ever made, and many Beatles fans would say it was their best album. And what better way to close out such a solid album than with one of the best musical accomplishments of the Fab Four’s career? “A Day In The Life” is an incredible feat of songwriting, opening up with slow-moving acoustics before diving into an almost orchestral middle section with psychedelic elements.

“Get Back” from ‘Let It Be’

I couldn’t not include this one. Not only is “Get Back” one of the best closing tracks of any Beatles album, but it’s the final track on the band’s final album. It’s a little piece of music history. This song was technically recorded before Abbey Road, so there isn’t any kind of finality to it. Rather, it sounds like just another fun song from a Beatles album with the potential for more to come. Sadly, though, more did not come. In a way, “Get Back” is a bit haunting.

Photo by UPI/Bettmann via Getty Images