On This Day in 1974, Dolly Parton Released the No. 1 Hit and TV Show Theme Song That Proved She Could Succeed Without Porter Wagoner

On this day (August 31) in 1974, Dolly Parton’s “Love Is Like a Butterfly” debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart. That November, it became her third consecutive No. 1 single after “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” The space between the single’s success and her departure from Porter Wagoner’s TV show was proof that she could thrive as a solo act.

Parton started her recording career with Monument Records, where she released several singles. Only a few of those charted, though. In late 1967, she became the “girl singer” on The Porter Wagoner Show. Before long, Wagoner orchestrated her move to RCA. In 1968, she released Just Because I’m a Woman, her first album on the label. While the most successful singles didn’t reach the same heights as her hits with Monument, all of them charted. Most landed within the top 40.

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Parton continued to have charting singles through the rest of the 1960s. Her popularity continued to grow as the 70s progressed. “Joshua” became her first No. 1 in 1970. The next year, she took “Coat of Many Colors” to No. 4. Then, in January 1974, she released “Jolene.” A month later, she announced her departure from The Porter Wagoner Show. She released “I Will Always Love You” in March.

The final episode of The Porter Wagoner Show featuring Parton aired in April. A month later, they performed on the Grand Ole Opry. It was their final duet performance until Wagoner appeared on Parton’s TV show in 1988. Speaking of Parton’s TV Show, “Love Is Like a Butterfly” served as the opening theme song for Dolly!

Dolly Parton Proves Her Solo Success

Dolly Parton released “Love Is Like a Butterfly” on August 5, 1974. It was the first single she released after her partnership with Porter Wagoner publicly ended.

[RELATED: Remember This Scathing Dolly Parton Track She Wrote in Response to Tabloid Gossip?]

There’s no denying that Wagoner helped launch Parton’s career. However, by the 1970s, she had cultivated a following. She didn’t need Wagoner’s help to climb the chart. She knew that. Her team, including producer Bob Ferguson, likely knew it as well. “Love Is Like a Butterfly” proved it to the rest of the world.

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