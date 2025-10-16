On This Day in 1976, Tammy Wynette Was at No. 1 With a Song Secretly Written About Her by Her Future Husband

On this day (October 16) in 1976, Tammy Wynette reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “You and Me,” where it stayed for two weeks. It was her final chart-topper. Her future husband, George Richey, co-wrote the song with superstar producer Billy Sherrill. At the time, she had no idea the song was about her.

When Wynette recorded “You and Me,” she was less than a year removed from her divorce from fellow country star George Jones. Richey was familiar with both Wynette and Jones. He wrote or co-wrote several of their hit duets. He also co-penned Jones’ classic “The Grand Tour.” While it would be another year before he acted on it, Richey was also smitten with Wynette.

“You and Me” is a song from the perspective of a woman who is in a committed relationship but longs for her paramour. Lines like I can feel his heart it’s beatin’ softly / He just loved me so tenderly / But it should be you and me and But he can’t see, no he can’t see / That it should be you and me sum up the spirit of the song. Richey later admitted that he wrote the song with Wynette in mind.

Tammy Wynette and George Richey Got Married in 1978

Tammy Wynette and George Richey tied the knot in 1978, two years after “You and Me” became a hit. However, their relationship began at least a year before they took their vows.

When Richey co-wrote “You and Me,” he was married to his second wife, Sheila Hall. They had only been together for two years when he penned those words about longing for an illicit affair. In 1977, Hall filed for divorce after she discovered that her husband was having an affair with the “Stand by Your Man” singer.

Richey was Wynette’s fifth and final husband. They had been married for 20 years when she died in 1998.

Featured Image by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images