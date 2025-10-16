Shaboozey Endorses Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Halftime Headliner, Says “There’s No Better Choice”

While the stage has yet to be set for Super Bowl LX, as teams continue to compete for a chance to make history, the NFL has announced Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. Getting a chance to perform during the Super Bowl has become a major milestone for many singers. And over the years, icons like Prince and Michael Jackson graced its stage. But with the announcement of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, the singer has received a good amount of backlash, causing rising star Shaboozey to throw his support behind the Puerto Rican artist.

Since the announcement went public, some have expressed both their excitement and disdain about Bad Bunny taking over the Super Bowl. But no matter what, Bad Bunny continued to prepare for his moment in the spotlight. And with millions of people watching around the world, the set is sure to be polarizing.

Excited for Bad Bunny, Shaboozey told Billboard, “I think it’s awesome. It’s really cool. I think Bad Bunny’s awesome. I think he’s a global superstar, global icon — and an American citizen. There’s no better choice.”

Shaboozey Explains Why Bad Bunny Is Perfect For The Super Bowl

As Bad Bunny accumulated billions of streams on Spotify, Shaboozey promised a show unlike any other. “It’s going to be crazy. Any time a Bad Bunny song comes on, the whole place erupts.”

With others wanting a more traditional halftime show, Shaboozey saw the move as a glimpse into the NFL’s future. Over recent years, the organization has moved to host more games overseas. Wanting the brand to be worldwide, the country singer said, “I’ve noticed the NFL has been trying to expand, and, you know, my brother Myles Smith playing up in Dublin at one of their season openers … they’re clearly trying to globalize the brand.”

For Shaboozey, he got the chance to perform during the halftime show alongside Beyoncé when she performed during the Christmas Day game. Watching how electric the show can become, Shaboozey said the energy of a live performance on that scale is unmatched – and believes Bad Bunny will bring that same fire to the biggest stage in the world.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Audacy)