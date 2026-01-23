“Word on the Street” Is This Country Superstar Just Announced a 2026 Tour: Here’s What You Need To Know

After penning Billy Currington’s chart-topping 2006 hit “Good Directions,” Luke Bryan found his own voice on his 2007 debut, I’ll Stay Me. Eighteen years later, the “One Margarita” singer, 49, is a ubiquitous force in country music, releasing eight studio albums that have spawned 30 No. 1 hits. He’s also gained a reputation for raucous live shows involving lots of hip shaking and crowd engaging. If you’ve never caught a Luke Bryan live show, you’re in luck—because the five-time Entertainer of the Year just announced his Word on the Street Tour for 2026.

Luke Bryan Touring Lineup Includes Jake Worthington, RaeLynn, And More

In a video posted to social media Friday (Jan. 23), Luke Bryan unveiled the lineup for his latest road show. Opening acts include Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, RaeLynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, and DJ Rock.

The “Play It Again” hitmaker will kick off his latest trek on May 29 with the first of two shows at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The Word on the Street Tour runs through Sept. 26, wrapping up at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m. local time, with general admission following Friday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

Bryan last released new music in September 2024 with his eighth studio album, Mind of a Country Boy.

Catch Him on ‘American Idol’

In addition to touring, Luke Bryan will reprise his judging role for season 24 of American Idol. The country singer joins Lionel Richie—his colleague since 2018—and Idol legend Carrie Underwood, who returns this year for her second season after replacing Katy Perry.

American Idol launches its latest season on Monday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. While the judging panel remains the same, producers recently announced several major changes to the show’s format. For one, Hollywood Week is moving from Los Angeles to Nashville. Dubbed “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover,” contestants will have just one chance to make their case instead of the usual multiple rounds.

Later, the Top 30 hopefuls will travel to the Aulani resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, for the brand-new “Ohana Round.” At this point, the power shifts from the judges to a group of “industry tastemakers”—social media stars and other entertainment figures who will select the Top 20 contestants.

