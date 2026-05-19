On This Day in 2023, the World Lost the Man Behind Some of Cream’s Biggest Hits (Who Wasn’t Even in the Band)

Starting in the 1960s, rock ‘n’ roll bands were slowly leaning toward writing their own material, thanks in no small part to original acts like The Beatles, who helped bring this creative route to the mainstream. Still, there were songwriters and poets who remained, assisting these larger-than-life bands in the minutiae of world-building, narrative-crafting, and poetic prose. One such writer, Pete Brown, helped create some of Cream’s biggest hits of all time.

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Brown was an active member of the Liverpudlian poetry scene in the early 1960s, bringing beat poetry from across the pond into the British zeitgeist. Eventually, his work as a poet evolved into something more musical, and Brown began performing as The First Real Poetry Band. It was through this project that Brown crossed paths with Cream, a London rock group that was on the hunt for co-writers to help their writing process while they focused on the music.

Brown ended up having the most artistic chemistry with Cream bassist Jack Bruce. Often working late at night because of the band’s rigorous performance schedule, Brown and Bruce crafted some of Cream’s biggest hits.

Pete Brown Helped Write Cream’s Biggest Hits, Including “Sunshine of Your Love”

With players like Eric Clapton on guitar, Jack Bruce on bass, and Ginger Baker on drums, there was no denying that the music was front and center for Cream. Still, even today, their lyrics carry a poetic weight that seems far more intellectual than is typical of rock ‘n’ roll. That was all thanks to Pete Brown, who provided the poetry necessary to elevate Cream’s psychedelic rock to the next level. The Liverpool poet had a hand in writing mega hits like “Sunshine Of Your Love”, “White Room”, “I Feel Free”, and “SWLABR”.

Brown’s ability to craft lyrics to the riffs Clapton and Bruce would present to him was impeccable. Even exhaustion became poetic under Brown’s capable hand. During one particularly tiring overnight writing session, Brown was listening to Bruce play a syncopated eighth-note riff “almost in a fit of desperation,” per Harry Shapiro’s Jack Bruce: Composing Himself. “Pete was looking out the window at the time and muttered, ‘It’s getting near dawn / when lights close their tired eyes.’” Thus, the opening to “Sunshine Of Your Love” came to be.

On May 19, 2023, Pete Brown died at 82 years old after battling “various forms of cancer” over the years, per reporting from The Guardian. The legendary poet and behind-the-scenes rock icon left behind an impressive artistic legacy, including being able to say that he wrote some of rock music’s most enduring hits without ever having to deal with the pressure of being in the band itself.

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