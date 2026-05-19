3 Timeless Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That Might Sound Even Better Today

When some of the songwriters wrote songs in the 1970s, they likely never imagined their songs would still be played decades later. But these three classic rock songs, which all came out in 1975, might sound even better today than they did when they were released.

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“When Will I Be Loved” by Linda Ronstadt

“When Will I Be Loved” is Linda Ronstadt’s second No. 1 hit and her first country song to reach No. 1. Written by Phil Everly, “When Will I Be Loved” was first a hit for The Everly Brothers in 1960. But it’s Ronstadt’s version that is the best known.

On her Heart Like A Wheel album. “When Will I Be Loved” says, “I’ve been cheated / Been mistreated / When will I be loved? / I’ve been put down / I’ve been pushed ’round / When will I be loved?”

Although Ronstadt had plenty of other hits, she didn’t have another No. 1 single until 1987, which was ironically No. 1 on the country charts. The song is “To Know Him Is To Love Him”, a collaboration with Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton.

“I’m Sorry” by John Denver

John Denver follows his massive “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” hit with “I’m Sorry”. On Denver’s Windsong album, Denver is the sole writer of “I’m Sorry”.

Also a crossover hit like “Thank God I’m A Country Boy”, “I’m Sorry” is an apology. Denver was inspired to write “I’m Sorry” by his failing marriage to Ann Martell, whom he wed in 1967. The couple split in 1982.

“I’m Sorry” says, “Our friends all ask about you, I say you’re doing fine / I expect to hear from you almost anytime / They all know I’m crying, and I can’t sleep at night / They all know I’m dying down deep inside / I’m sorry for all the lies I told you, I’m sorry for the things I didn’t say / But more than anything else, I’m sorry for myself / I can’t believe you went away.”

“You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker

Few love songs in the 70s are as popular, or as timeless, as “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker. The song is written by Billy Preston and Bruce Fisher and was first released by Preston in 1974. That same year, Cocker’s I Can Stand A Little Rain record, which includes this song, was released.

Out as a single in 1975, “You Are So Beautiful” is a touching love song. The chorus says, “You’re everything I hoped for / You’re everything I need / You are so beautiful to me / You are so beautiful to me.”

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns