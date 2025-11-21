On This Day in 1981, David Bowie and Queen Topped the Charts With a “Monster Rock Track” That Led to a Legal Battle With Vanilla Ice

What is the greatest music collaboration of all time? Is it “We Are The World”, “The Girl Is Mine”, “Walk This Way”, or something else we aren’t mentioning? Well, one collaboration that we aren’t mentioning that is certainly in this conversation is the collaboration between Queen and David Bowie on the iconic No. 1 single, “Under Pressure”.

Videos by American Songwriter

In both the catalog of Queen and David Bowie, “Under Pressure” is undeniably one of their most popular songs. As a matter of fact, it is likely also one of the most popular songs of the 1980s, as its popularity amongst all generations is seemingly still growing. Well, on this day, November 21, 1981, the single, considered a “monster rock track,” was arguably at the peak of its popularity, as it peaked at No. 1 on the United Kingdom singles chart.

The Chart Run and Lasting Legacy of Bowie and Queen’s No. 1 Hit Single

Released in the United States on October 27, 1981, Queen and Bowie’s hit single made some moves on the Billboard Hot 100. You might have expected this song to be a top-five hit in the United States, but that was not the case. Surprisingly, this song only reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release. No. 29 is great for most artists, but for Bowie and Queen, don’t you think they would have gone a little higher?

Regardless, the relatively mediocre US chart success was not replicated in their home country of the UK. Released on October 26 in their home country, “Under Pressure” went on to peak at No. 1 on the UK singles chart. It held the top spot for a total of two weeks. Despite only reaching No. 29 in the US, this song is still a staple in contemporary music. One could argue that it paved the way for collaborations like it, as it showed artists and labels how impactful and financially successful these types of projects could be.

Since topping the charts, “Under Pressure” has remained a staple in pop culture history. “Under Pressure” has appeared in films, TV shows, karaoke bars, weddings, and was even the topic of a hot legal battle between the two parties and Vanilla Ice. “Under Pressure” was sampled by Vanilla Ice in the 1990s hit “Ice Ice Baby”. Initially not crediting Bowie or Queen on the track, Ice was sued and handed over songwriting credit.

Needless to say, “Under Pressure” very well might be one of the most popular songs of all time. And on this day, November 21, 1981, its popular reign started when it reached No. 1 in the UK.

Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images