On This Day in 1982, George Strait Topped the Country Chart for the First Time—After His Wife Convinced Him Not To Quit Music

On this day (August 28) in 1982, George Strait topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the first time with “Fool Hearted Memory.” It was just the beginning for the current country legend. He would go on to send 43 more singles to No. 1 and become one of the most successful artists in country music history.

Some artists take years to hit their stride and start stacking hit singles. Strait isn’t one of those artists. He found his first top 10 hit with his debut single, “Unwound,” in 1981. The song peaked at No. 6. His second single, “Down and Out,” peaked at No. 16, and was his last release of the decade to miss the top 10.

He found similar success on the Top Country Albums chart. His first two albums–Strait Country and Strait from the Heart–peaked at No. 26 and No. 18, respectively. He released eight more albums in the 1980s, and they went to No. 1. His final album of the decade, Livin’ It Up, was his first crossover hit LP, peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard 200.

Strait has continued to dominate the Hot Country Songs chart throughout his career. He has missed the top 40 on the survey three times since 1981.

George Strait Almost Gave Up on His Music Career

Today, George Strait is one of the biggest stars in the history of country music. However, that almost didn’t happen. Unlike many artists who start their recording careers at a young age, Strait was 30 years old when he released “Fool Hearted Memory.” He didn’t sign his recording contract with MCA Records until 1981, ahead of the release of his debut album.

According to Songfacts, Strait tried and failed to find a record deal for years. Not long before he inked the deal with MCA, he had decided to hang up his guitar and get a job building barns across Texas. However, his wife, Norma, talked him into giving it a little more time.

“Fool Hearted Memory,” his 43 other No. 1 singles, trophy case full of awards, concert attendance records, and millions of devoted fans are proof that patience pays off in the end.

