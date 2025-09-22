On This Day in 1985, Willie Nelson Kicked off One of the Greatest Benefit Concerts of the 20th Century

On September 22, 1985, one of the coolest benefit concerts in history kicked off in humble Champaign, Illinois. And it was launched by none other than Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young. That’s right, we’re talking about Farm Aid!

Farm Aid was conceived after Bob Dylan made a famous statement at Live Aid a few months prior. Live Aid was a similar benefit concert that used proceeds to benefit charity. That concert, which was technically two star-studded concerts happening at the same time in London, England, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was put together specifically to provide relief funds to those who suffered from the mid-1980s famine in Ethiopia.

Bob Dylan’s comments garnered some controversy, but they also inspired the organizers of Farm Aid.

“I hope that some of the money that’s raised for the people in Africa, maybe they can just take a little bit of it, maybe one or two million, maybe, and use it, say, to pay the mortgages on some of the farms that the farmers here owe to the banks,” Dylan said.

Nelson, Mellencamp, and Young then organized Farm Aid at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium. It was put together with the sole purpose of raising money to help American family farmers who were suffering from tough economic and environmental conditions.

The Legacy of Farm Aid Lives On, and It’s Not Stopping Anytime Soon

The benefit concert was a huge hit. More than 78,000 people showed up to experience performances from The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, John Fogerty, and, of course, Bob Dylan. The organizers performed as well, in addition to other talent. A whopping $9 million was raised to help American family farmers. And just as importantly, attention was drawn to the plight of the small, non-mega-corporate farmer in rural America.

Thankfully, Farm Aid continued past that one date in 1985. It became an annual series that has since generated millions of dollars. Just as well, Farm Aid’s existence contributed to the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987, which provided financial assistance to family farmers. And for many a farmer that attended that original benefit show in 1985, it was like the world had finally started to pay attention to the struggle of the humble, yet essential, American farmer. Fortunately, the benefit concert series is still alive and well as of 2025. Thanks, Willie Nelson!

Photo via Getty Images