On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Entered the ‘Billboard’ 200 With One of the Biggest Country Albums of All Time

On this day (September 22) in 1990, Garth Brooks appeared on the Billboard 300 albums chart with No Fences. More than a year later, it peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre tally. It reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and stayed there for 41 weeks. Today, it is one of the best-selling country albums of all time.

Brooks saw success with his self-titled debut album in 1989. It peaked at No. 2 on the country chart and No. 13 on the all-genre chart. However, that was just a hint of what was to come. No Fences was his first album to be released in Europe. As a result, it was the release that made him an international superstar. The album impacted more than Brooks’ career, though. It helped establish the arena-friendly sound that would permeate country music throughout the decade.

No Fences wasn’t just an era-defining chart success. It also made Brooks one of the best-selling country artists of all time. To date, the LP has been certified 18x Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 18 million copies. It has sold a further 845,000 copies internationally, earning Platinum or multi-Platinum certifications in Australia, Canada (7x Platinum), and Ireland (5x Platinum).

Garth Brooks Packed No Fences with Classics

In retrospect, it is easy to see why No Fences sold so well. Some of Garth Brooks’ most popular songs and biggest hits appeared on its tracklist.

Brooks released four singles from the album, and all of them topped the country chart. “Friends and Low Places” was at No. 1 for the entire month of October in 1990. “Unanswered Prayers” spent two weeks atop the chart in January 1991. “Two of a Kind Workin’ on a Full House” topped the Hot Country Songs chart dated April 6. “The Thunder Rolls” took Brooks back to the top for two weeks in June.

All of those songs continue to be favorites for fans of Garth Brooks in particular and ’90s country in general. However, “Friends in Low Places” is the clear standout among them. It became his signature song and the name of his Nashville bar.

