On This Day in 1987, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Producer Who Worked Closely With George Jones, Roger Miller, and the Big Bopper

On this day (December 5) in 1987, Harold “Pappy” Daily died in Houston, Texas, at the age of 85. Daily was a producer and entrepreneur who co-founded Starday Records. He mentored George Jones early in his career and helped shape him into the legendary artist he would later become. He also helped launch Roger Miller’s career and oversaw the recording of the Big Bopper’s biggest hit.

When Daily entered the country music world in the 1930s, he had no relevant experience. However, his business instincts and ability to work with people and nurture talent made up for any of his professional shortcomings. In 1953, roughly two decades into his career, Daily partnered with Jack Starnes to form Starday Records. This wasn’t just a milestone for his career. The label would serve as a launchpad for multiple legendary acts.

Pappy Daily and George Jones

There’s no denying that Pappy Daily helped launch George Jones’ career. He produced all of his early recordings, including his first No. 1, “White Lightning.” Moreover, he urged Jones to hone his voice instead of trying to copy his heroes, Hank Williams and Lefty Frizzell.

However, theirs wasn’t a one-sided relationship. Jones helped advance Daily’s career as well. According to Glad Music, Daily struck a deal with Mercury Records in which if one of his records sold well in Texas, he would lease it to the major label for national distribution. This deal came about due to his connection to Jones and their success.

Jones also introduced Daily to at least one other major artist, Roger Miller. They were staying at the Andrew Jackson Hotel in Nashville when Jones made the introduction. “Miller was a bellhop at the hotel, and George Jones brought him to my room and had him sing for me,” Daily recalled. Soon, Miller inked a deal with Starday.

Working with Other Legends

Roger Miller and George Jones weren’t the only legendary acts who worked with Pappy Daily.

In the late 1950s, Daily sold his interests in Starday and formed D Records. He recorded a Texas-based singer/songwriter named J.P. Richardson, who would later be known as the Big Bopper. His biggest hit, “Chantilly Lace,” was a Daily production.

Additionally, Willie Nelson did some early recordings with Daily’s D Records. However, it was decades before he found success as a recording artist.

In short, it is safe to say that the country music world wouldn’t be the same without Daily’s contributions.

Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images