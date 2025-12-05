These 4 Country Songs From 2009 Will Always Be Classics

When a song is good, it doesn’t matter what year it was released. Some of country music’s best songs were released years ago, and even decades ago. These four country songs came out in 2009, but they are so good, they will always be classics.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Need You Now” by Lady A

“Need You Now” is Lady A’s second No. 1 single. It’s also the song that changed their career forever. The title track of their sophomore album, band members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood wrote the song with Josh Kear. “Need You Now” became a multi-week, diamond-certified single for the trio. It is also their most successful crossover song to date.

The song says, “It’s a quarter after one, I’m a little drunk, and I need you now / Said I wouldn’t call, but I’ve lost all control, and I need you now. And I don’t know how I can do without, I just need you now.”

The trio members liked the song, but had no idea it would be such a massive hit.

“It was one of those songs that came together really quickly,” Kelley tells The Boot. “But truthfully, I don’t think we really knew what we had when we walked out of there that day! We thought we’d just written a couple of good songs.

“Then” by Brad Paisley

Few country songs celebrate enduring love as well as Brad Paisley’s “Then”. Written by Paisley, along with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley, “Then” is on Paisley’s American Saturday Night record. The song begins with a new relationship, and carries on as the couple gets married and starts a family.

“Then” says, “And now you’re my whole life / Now you’re my whole world / I just can’t believe / The way I feel about you girl / We’ll look back someday / At this moment that we’re in / And I’ll look at you and say / And I thought I loved you then.”

“Consider Me Gone” by Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire includes “Consider Me Gone” on her Keep On Loving You record. Written by Steve Diamond and Marv Green, the song is told from the perspective of a woman who is tired of not being important in a relationship.

“Consider Me Gone” says, “If I’m not the one thing you can’t stand to lose / If I’m not that arrow to the heart of you / If you don’t get drunk on my kiss / If you think you can do better than this / Then I guess we’re done / Let’s not drag this on / Consider me gone.”

“Consider Me Gone” became McEntire’s first No. 1 hit in five years, since her 2004 “Somebody” single.

“Here Comes Goodbye” by Rascal Flatts

“Here Comes Goodbye” is on Rascal Flatts’ Unstoppable project. Written by Chris Sligh and Clint Lagerberg, “Here Comes Goodbye” is not only a country music classic but also one of the saddest country songs ever recorded.

“We always look for a song that’s unique,” band member Joe Don Rooney says (via Songfacts). “That one came across the table, and for us, it was really wonderful. It had everything that Rascal Flatts is all about.

“Here Comes Goodbye” begins with, “I can hear the truck tires coming up the gravel road / And it’s not like her to drive that slow / Nothing’s on the radio / Footsteps on the front porch / I hear my doorbell / She usually comes right in / Now I can tell / Here comes goodbye.”

Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images